Dayton, OH

WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE

The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?

Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Restaurant closings beg the question, how can we help?

Before I saw the headline, “Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine closing at 2nd Street Market” I was already feeling heartsick. So many wonderful restaurants and kitchens had recently closed or announced their closings and this one hit especially close to home. Owner Azra Kaurin has been a staple for...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions

KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was. Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.
KETTERING, OH
dayton937.com

Pick Your Own Bouquet At This Flower Farm in Xenia

Owned by Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, they purchased their dream property, and opened the farm up to the public in 2021, and have welcomed hundreds of visitors into the flower fields over the course of the season. When you arrive at the farm follow the signs to the flower fields....
XENIA, OH
wyso.org

Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali

Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Anna Struewing’s chicken and noodles

Last Sunday we had our Struewing Family Reunion. This was the reunion that we established in 1960, when I was just a girl, for the Louis and Anna Struewing family. My grandparents raised nine children and they decided to have a formal reunion — to get everyone together — at least one time a year. That first year, it was at my parents’ house, and I remember how much fun it was to see all my cousins, which I think totaled 29. After that first year, we usually had it at John Bryan Park. We had it in the day lodge on the upper level, and we placed all the food that was carried in on the beautiful long table with the beautiful inlaid wood leaf design in the center of the room. Everyone brought lots of dishes of wonderful food, and my grandmother Anna always made a huge pot of her homemade chicken and noodles. After lunch the kids would go outside and play, and the adults would have a family meeting. It started with a prayer. All new births were announced. Weddings were announced and deaths were announced. After any other family business, the next family in line was nominated to plan the reunion for the next year.
CEDARVILLE, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced

Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
CLARK COUNTY, OH

