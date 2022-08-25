Warning: This post contains spoilers for Partner Track season 1. Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) had a lot working against her while fighting for partner at her firm, but she never saw Jeff's betrayal coming. In the Partner Track season 1 finale, Ingrid makes a big successful move to get back into her firm and change it for the better — all with her loving boyfriend, Jeff, by her side. But in the final moment of the season, Marty Adler (Matthew Rauch), the boss forced to capitulate to Ingrid's return to the firm (and a few of her own demands), informs her that she didn't make partner after all her hard work because Jeff told the partners that Ingrid got arrested, which they didn't know.

