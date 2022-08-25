Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Release Date For Next Ultra God Mission
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is number one at the box office, as the Shonen franchise has also recently teamed up with Fortnite for a major crossover and brought back Frieza in the final chapter of Granolah The Survivor Arc. These major headlines aren't the only thing that the Dragon Ball world has going for it, as Super Dragon Ball Heroes is still releasing new episodes of the Ultra God Mission. Now, the spin-off has revealed when fans can expect the next episode to arrive.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is trying something different with its animation, using a style that is unlike anything anime fans have seen before from the Shonen franchise. Using a combination of 2-d animation along with computer-generated graphics, the fight against the Red Ribbon Army has managed to be number one at the box office in North America. Now, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the English voice of Gohan to discuss his thoughts on the new animation style.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Warner Bros. Discovery may have found its version of Kevin Feige. THR reports that Dan Lin is in talks to be the new company's DC chief, with far-reaching control over both film and television. In such a role Lin would report directly to WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav, bypassing multiple other division heads.
ComicBook
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to...
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Partner Track season 1. Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) had a lot working against her while fighting for partner at her firm, but she never saw Jeff's betrayal coming. In the Partner Track season 1 finale, Ingrid makes a big successful move to get back into her firm and change it for the better — all with her loving boyfriend, Jeff, by her side. But in the final moment of the season, Marty Adler (Matthew Rauch), the boss forced to capitulate to Ingrid's return to the firm (and a few of her own demands), informs her that she didn't make partner after all her hard work because Jeff told the partners that Ingrid got arrested, which they didn't know.
What's that? It's been less than a month without a new Marvel show on Disney Plus? Don't you worry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is here to make sure that your steady stream of Marvel content is constant and endless with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who inadvertently gets Hulk-like abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
With She-Hulk on the way shortly on Disney+, fans are speculating about which other heroes and villains will make appearances. That being said, a few of them are completely off the table. In some cases, rights issues get in the way. In others, we really don’t know exactly why they're off limits. The best hint we've gotten is because it could potentially complicate where those specific characters are going in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1, episode 2. Anyone who has read George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood knows there's a crucial plot point that has been kept under wraps on HBO's House of the Dragon so far. The series chronicles the Targaryen...
A 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' writer reveals that they wanted to use 1 major Marvel character, but weren't able to
Only two episodes of She-Hulk have aired so far, but each episode has been packed full of Marvel Easter eggs. There’s been references to Captain America’s virginity, the Shang-Chi post-credits scene, and the promise of an upcoming Daredevil cameo. In the second episode, Jennifer Walters is seen browsing the internet, and the screen is jam-packed with more MCU clues than you can shake a big green fist at.
The Predator actor has some big plans following the awesomeness in Prey.
