Edmond, OK

Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
KOCO

2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Edmond North High School#Kelly And Covell#Edmond Police Department
KOCO

Edmond house fire possibly caused by lightning strike

EDMOND, Okla. — A house fire in Edmond was possibly caused by a lightning strike. On Monday, crews were working to repair damage from overnight storms. Tree limbs and power poles were pulled down overnight across Edmond. Sky 5 flew above a scene just north of Arcadia Lake. Fire...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Police investigating homicide in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say the incident occurred between North Western Avenue and North Santa Fe Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead. There is reportedly one suspect in question.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

