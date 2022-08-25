Read full article on original website
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
Edmond North High School Student Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A community is coming together in the wake of tragedy after an Edmond teen is killed in a motorcycle crash. Gavin Black, 17, passed away Friday. He was a senior at Edmond North High School. His best friend, Colin Fiene, wants to help his family through a GoFundMe campaign. “He...
Oklahoma man arrested for deadly crash that killed passenger
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody this weekend in connection with a deadly crash that occurred earlier this year.
Two arrested after body found at homeless camp
Authorities say two people have been taken into custody after a body was found in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police investigate shooting in downtown Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a woman was shot along Film Row in downtown Oklahoma City.
KOCO
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
OCSO: Deputy Mark Johns is released from the hospital four days after life-threatening injuries
Just four days after receiving life-threatening injuries, Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns has been released from the hospital.
blackchronicle.com
Armed robbery suspect shot and killed in shootout with Oklahoma authorities on Turner Turnpike
Turner Turnpike shut down amid emergency situation. - Advertisement - UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Oklahoma Highway Patrol provided a more comprehensive update on the active shooter situation that ended with an armed robbery suspect shot and killed by authorities Saturday afternoon. A Sedona, Ariz., agency notified OHP to be on the...
Bethany Police Identifies Suspect Arrested At University Campus
The Bethany Police Department said they have identified a suspect arrested Monday morning at Southwestern Christian University. The arrest comes after the campus was placed on lockdown. Police officials told News 9 that the school requested help from the department regarding a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zachariah Larry, with a...
KOCO
Edmond house fire possibly caused by lightning strike
EDMOND, Okla. — A house fire in Edmond was possibly caused by a lightning strike. On Monday, crews were working to repair damage from overnight storms. Tree limbs and power poles were pulled down overnight across Edmond. Sky 5 flew above a scene just north of Arcadia Lake. Fire...
Edmond high school student critical after motorcycle crashes into minivan
An Edmond high school student is in critical condition after crashing a motorcycle into a minivan.
okcfox.com
OKC Police investigating homicide in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say the incident occurred between North Western Avenue and North Santa Fe Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead. There is reportedly one suspect in question.
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests 20-year-old man, 18-year-old woman in connection to murder at homeless camp
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday after police said they murdered an individual at a homeless camp. This is the second murder involving the homeless population in Oklahoma City in the last two weeks. Police say there is no correlation between...
Edmond North Student In Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash
An Edmond North High School student is in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened Thursday morning near West Covell Road and North Kelly Avenue. According to police, a minivan was driving northbound and turned left into the Lowe's parking lot when they were struck by a...
Oklahoma inmate escapes from Community Correctional Facility, found hiding in field nearby
An inmate got away from a Community Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City and was quickly found hiding in a field nearby.
OHP: I-40 westbound east of Douglas Blvd. has reopened after rollover car accident
I-40 westbound east of Douglas Blvd. closed around 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning due to a rollover car accident.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
Oklahoma City Police investigating a homicide, no arrests or charges made yet
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide in North Oklahoma City near Northwest and North Santa Fe.
news9.com
Police Release Bodycam Video Of Oklahoma City Hostage Situation, Shooting
Newly released bodycam video details the moments Oklahoma City Police say they were forced to shoot a man during a hostage situation. The domestic call came in just after 1 a.m. on August 13. The scene quickly took a turn once officers arrived on the scene. “As far as I’m...
At Least 1 Person Shot In Southwest OKC
Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side. The shooting happened at an inn just after 6 p.m. Friday near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a male victim went to the inn's office saying he had been shot in the...
