Florida State

carlos ucha
4d ago

after watching for the last 18 months what this Democrat administration done. do we need a senator that voted as a congresswoman 100% with Nancy Pelosi, Florida has not elected a Democrat senator since 1990, is not going to happen in 2022.

The Independent

Voices: Republicans already know who to blame for their looming Senate disaster

If you had a bad week, just take comfort in knowing it likely wasn’t as terrible as Florida Senator Rick Scott’s.Campaign committee chairmen rarely make headlines as they go about their largely thankless work. They generally exist to raise money, recruit candidates and determine which races to support. Yet Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has become Democrats’ latest punching bag, and Republicans seem ready to let him take the blame. By comparison, Scott’s Democratic Senate counterpart Gary Peters of Michigan is rarely heard from. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney caused a stir among his...
thecentersquare.com

New poll: Fried leads in Florida Democratic primary for governor

(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is leading U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist just a week out from the primary election, according to a new University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll. The poll was conducted among 1,624 registered voters from Aug. 8-12 and has...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid

A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Kari Lake says Florida governor has BDE — 'Big DeSantis Energy'

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee in the Arizona gubernatorial race, appeared at a rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday, where she praised DeSantis for his "BDE." "[DeSantis] is gutsy. The guy has bigger..." Lake said, trailing off. "Wait, let me think about how I want to word this. My staff always says, 'Whatever you do, do not say "balls,"' so I'm not gonna say it. That guy has a backbone made of steel."
FLORIDA STATE

