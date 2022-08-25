Read full article on original website
carlos ucha
4d ago
after watching for the last 18 months what this Democrat administration done. do we need a senator that voted as a congresswoman 100% with Nancy Pelosi, Florida has not elected a Democrat senator since 1990, is not going to happen in 2022.
Reply
2
Related
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
Voices: Republicans already know who to blame for their looming Senate disaster
If you had a bad week, just take comfort in knowing it likely wasn’t as terrible as Florida Senator Rick Scott’s.Campaign committee chairmen rarely make headlines as they go about their largely thankless work. They generally exist to raise money, recruit candidates and determine which races to support. Yet Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has become Democrats’ latest punching bag, and Republicans seem ready to let him take the blame. By comparison, Scott’s Democratic Senate counterpart Gary Peters of Michigan is rarely heard from. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney caused a stir among his...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
'We Are Being Outraised': Marco Rubio Begs Fox News Viewers For Cash For Re-Election
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday appealed directly to Fox News viewers for campaign donations as he seeks to fend off a challenge from Democratic Rep. Val Demings. “I need people to help me because she’s raising all this money from ultra-liberals,” Rubio said in a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
DeSantis’ plan to bus migrants from Florida to Delaware on standby
Gov. Ron DeSantis has talked about busing undocumented immigrants out of the state for the better part of the year, and his administration has $12 million to roll out a program that could do just that. But the Republican governor on Tuesday said that a similar program in Texas has...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
New poll: Fried leads in Florida Democratic primary for governor
(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is leading U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist just a week out from the primary election, according to a new University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll. The poll was conducted among 1,624 registered voters from Aug. 8-12 and has...
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Demings makes it official in easy primary victory. U.S. Senate race with Rubio is on
Millions of Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall.
Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid
A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Thanks to healthy budget surpluses, many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in...
Corrine Brown will ‘continue to serve’ after accepting defeat in Democratic primary for Congress
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown spoke out on Thursday following her defeat in the Democratic primary for Congress. She ran for the 10th Congressional District of Florida. Brown says she is not done serving Floridians. “My team ran a strong campaign with limited resources. We were...
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
Lauren Book wins Senate District 35 race against Barbara Sharief
Lauren Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, defeated former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief in a bitterly fought race Tuesday night that was marked by intra-party tensions and personal attacks. Book won by about 21 percentage points, with about 98% of the vote counted as of 8 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick wins Democratic congressional primary over Holness, Omphroy
Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick defeated primary challengers Dale Holness and Anika Omphroy on Tuesday, likely paving the way for her to maintain her seat in Congress and earn her first full term after winning a special election earlier this year.
Kari Lake says Florida governor has BDE — 'Big DeSantis Energy'
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee in the Arizona gubernatorial race, appeared at a rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday, where she praised DeSantis for his "BDE." "[DeSantis] is gutsy. The guy has bigger..." Lake said, trailing off. "Wait, let me think about how I want to word this. My staff always says, 'Whatever you do, do not say "balls,"' so I'm not gonna say it. That guy has a backbone made of steel."
GOP Chair Pleads For Money For Stumbling Senate Races As Trump Sits On Millions
In an urgent conference call this week with major donors, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pleaded for more funds to prop up struggling GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported — even as Donald Trump sits on $120 million in contributions. “We absolutely have better candidates and a better message,”...
Why Florida’s Eunic Ortiz Won’t Let Her State Be ‘Testing Ground’ For The Right
Eunic Ortiz has always been more interested in change than culture wars. As an educator, labor organizer, and election outreach expert, the Florida native has made empowering people her mission, and now as the Democratic candidate for Florida State Senate, the St. Petersburg native is fighting to protect the interests of Pinellas County, not political donors.
Comments / 4