Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
UTEP men’s basketball announces full 2022-23 schedule
EL PASO, Texas – A season-opening match-up at Texas, the potential of three contests against I-10 rival NM State, hosting an MTE (multi-teams event) and 12 games against programs that won 20+ contests last year highlight the 2022-23 UTEP men’s basketball schedule, as announced by head coach Joe Golding on Tuesday. The Miners, who will […]
UTEP Men’s Basketball Schedule Includes Texas and DePaul
The UTEP Athletic Department released the 2022-23 men's basketball schedule. Like the women, the Miner men will play 20 conference games and another 11 non-conference contests. The much anticipated matchup with Texas at the newly opened Moody Center on November 7th and a trip to Chicago to battle DePaul on December 10th highlight the non-conference slate.
The 14 Best Tweets from The UTEP Season Opener
For the first time since 2008, the Sun Bowl was sold out for the UTEP season home opener! 45,971 fans filled the Sun Bowl only to see the Miners lose to North Texas, 31-13. Yikes. I am by no means a football savant, but I know that can't be good...
Help for injured Organ Mountain High football captain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School football captain Abraham Romero was put in a medically induced coma after suffering a severe injury during Friday’s game and now the community is finding ways to help him and his family. Romero was injured on Friday during a game against Deming. “He went in for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remember 2006 When Rihanna Played The Brut Sun Bowl In El Paso?
We’re flashing back to when an 18-year-old Rihanna took the stage at the 2006 Brut Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. Since 1935, The Sun Bowl has been hosting college football bowl games in El Paso, the second-oldest bowl game in the country, next to the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl.
Missed Opportunities Could Cost UTEP Fans and Millions
Saturday night, a sold out Sun Bowl weathered the storm and stuck around to watch the most hyped UTEP football season opener in a long time. They needed to make a statement about their 2022 season, but instead the Miners did not capitalize on a ton of chances that they had in the first half. Rather than go into the locker room with a two touchdown lead over North Texas, they trailed by a point. The sad part is that UTEP played the next two quarters like they were still in the locker room.
1 Pedestrian Struck After Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Reports indicate that the Special Traffic Investigations responded to a serious crash involving a pedestrian on North Loop and Lafayette in El Paso, Texas. The pedestrian crash was reported around 9:49 PM on [..]
It’s Clear That Some People In Texas Love to Mess with Texas
Tons of people in El Paso were stoked about the first UTEP Miners football game. The first game of the year for UTEP Miners football certainly amps up those party vibes for people who love to tailgate. I remember many years back when my uncles would tailgate for UTEP Miners...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
Organ Mountain High School football player hospitalized after in-game injury
Las Cruces, New Mexico - Organ Mountain High School football player has been hospitalized after a serious injury in a game against Deming on Friday, August 26th. The player, Abe Romero, remained sedated at University Medical Center in El Paso as of 11:30 a.m Monday, according to Head Coach Steve Castille.
El Paso Photographer Takes Majestic Shot of the Star on the Mountain
An El Paso freelance photographer captured a most majestic shot of the moon and a star. But not just any star; El Paso’s Star on the Mountain. The iconic landmark that sits at a 30-degree angle on the Franklin Mountains about 200 feet above Scenic Drive is regularly shot by locals and visitors alike.
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
El Paso News
Borderland Spotlight: Frank Ray is living country music dream
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Five years have passed since former Las Cruces police officer Francisco Gomez, better known these days as “Frank Ray,” decided to quit his job and pursue country music full-time. “I served with the LCPD for ten years, and we all knew that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Fun & Scary Ghost Walks Happening Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
If you're into the paranormal and investigating places alleged to be haunted, you couldn’t live in a more perfect place. El Paso’s haunted history rivals that of any other city or town in America. Labor Day weekend you can take part in a paranormal investigation inside one of...
El Paso Will Enjoy A Full Weekend Of Iron Maiden Shows
September 11th... El Paso will rock with one of the greatest metal bands of all time, Iron Maiden. They're making their way to the Don Haskins Center, the first time in over a decade. But before we see them, El Paso will rock with The Iron Maidens, the official, all...
KVIA
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in El Paso
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in El Paso. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
Texas Oncology El Paso announces expansion and renovation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Oncology in El Paso is enhancing its facilities to better serve its patients in a more than $35 million dollar renovation and expansion project. Dr. Ines J. Sanchez explained how the expansion will accommodate more infusion chairs, exam rooms and other state of the art facilities for the growing […]
Kill set to return to Minnesota as head coach of NM State
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State football head coach Jerry Kill established himself as one of the best head coaches in the sport over his 23-year head coaching career at the NCAA Division II, FCS and FBS levels. It was his time as head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, a program […]
kisselpaso.com
8 Interesting Facts Of The Juarez ‘Bible Mountain’ Facing El Paso
We're sharing eight interesting facts about the mountainside message that has been visible for decades across Juarez and El Paso. Like the guiding star on the side of the Franklin Mountains or Mount Cristo Rey, the Hill of The Bible message overlooks residents across the borderland. If you're traveling West...
Listen to Eerie Audio Captured in West Texas Home with Chilling, Mysterious History
There’s a home in the relatively quiet Kern neighborhood in west El Paso, Texas that hides a haunting past. Those who follow local lore or have more than a passing interest in the paranormal still know it and refer to it as "the Patterson House." The home is the...
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0