El Paso, TX

KTSM

UTEP men’s basketball announces full 2022-23 schedule

EL PASO, Texas – A season-opening match-up at Texas, the potential of three contests against I-10 rival NM State, hosting an MTE (multi-teams event) and 12 games against programs that won 20+ contests last year highlight the 2022-23 UTEP men’s basketball schedule, as announced by head coach Joe Golding on Tuesday. The Miners, who will […]
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Men’s Basketball Schedule Includes Texas and DePaul

The UTEP Athletic Department released the 2022-23 men's basketball schedule. Like the women, the Miner men will play 20 conference games and another 11 non-conference contests. The much anticipated matchup with Texas at the newly opened Moody Center on November 7th and a trip to Chicago to battle DePaul on December 10th highlight the non-conference slate.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Help for injured Organ Mountain High football captain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School football captain Abraham Romero was put in a medically induced coma after suffering a severe injury during Friday’s game and now the community is finding ways to help him and his family. Romero was injured on Friday during a game against Deming.  “He went in for […]
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Missed Opportunities Could Cost UTEP Fans and Millions

Saturday night, a sold out Sun Bowl weathered the storm and stuck around to watch the most hyped UTEP football season opener in a long time. They needed to make a statement about their 2022 season, but instead the Miners did not capitalize on a ton of chances that they had in the first half. Rather than go into the locker room with a two touchdown lead over North Texas, they trailed by a point. The sad part is that UTEP played the next two quarters like they were still in the locker room.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro bus involved in central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving a Sun Metro bus. The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on the side lanes of US54 south near Montana, according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. The left lane and shoulder were blocked, and...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Borderland Spotlight: Frank Ray is living country music dream

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Five years have passed since former Las Cruces police officer Francisco Gomez, better known these days as “Frank Ray,” decided to quit his job and pursue country music full-time. “I served with the LCPD for ten years, and we all knew that...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in El Paso

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in El Paso. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas Oncology El Paso announces expansion and renovation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Oncology in El Paso is enhancing its facilities to better serve its patients in a more than $35 million dollar renovation and expansion project. Dr. Ines J. Sanchez explained how the expansion will accommodate more infusion chairs, exam rooms and other state of the art facilities for the growing […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Kill set to return to Minnesota as head coach of NM State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State football head coach Jerry Kill established himself as one of the best head coaches in the sport over his 23-year head coaching career at the NCAA Division II, FCS and FBS levels. It was his time as head coach of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, a program […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
kisselpaso.com

8 Interesting Facts Of The Juarez ‘Bible Mountain’ Facing El Paso

We're sharing eight interesting facts about the mountainside message that has been visible for decades across Juarez and El Paso. Like the guiding star on the side of the Franklin Mountains or Mount Cristo Rey, the Hill of The Bible message overlooks residents across the borderland. If you're traveling West...
EL PASO, TX
