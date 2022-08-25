New lactation room unveiled at Monroe County Hall of Justice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seventh Judicial District, along with members of its Gender Fairness Committee, unveiled the completion of a lactation room located at the Monroe County Hall of Justice on Thursday in honor of National Breastfeeding Month.

Court facilities across the district will have signs stating breastfeeding is welcome in designated areas and new employees will be informed about the location of these areas.

Officials said they welcome breastfeeding in the court’s facilities and are working to accommodate people who breastfeed. They add that having a space to feed your children is a human right.

“I currently work as a public defender, and I have a busy caseload, and after I came back from maternity leave after having twins, I was surprised that there wasn’t a dedicated space in the hall of justice,” said public defender Jacquelyn Grippe. “And when I went to Judge Johnson, she immediately saw the need and took action to help correct that.”

Hon. Teresa D. Johnson, the co-chair of the Gender Fairness Committee, explained why it’s important for courts to have a space designated for breastfeeding.

“Coming to the courthouse can be a stressful experience for many of our citizens,” she said. “Those who are breastfeeding should not face the additional stress of trying to figure out where they will feed their child or use a breast pump.”

