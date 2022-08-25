Read full article on original website
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
fox17.com
Former Girl Scout Kelsea Ballerini to guest host Middle-Tennessee luncheon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-nominated artist Kelsea Ballerini has many accomplishments under her belt including being a songwriter, producer, author and... former Girl Scout!. The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee has announced is excited to team up with the country star for an afternoon of community, music, and—of...
fox17.com
Second Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament raises money for veterans' families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dozens of celebrities and athletes gathered Monday to play in the Folds of Honor Tennessee Second Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament to raise money to provide educational scholarships for families of fallen and disabled veterans. The tournament kicked off with a shot gun start Monday morning.
fox17.com
Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair comes to a close, has record year
LEBANON, Tenn. -- Ten days of the Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair ended Saturday night by setting attendance records. The Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair's attendance this year topped out at 776,195, according to fair officials. There were 295,568 more fairgoers than in 2021 and 186,966 more than 2013, which held the previous record.
fox17.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Tennessee woman last seen barefoot in Springfield
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee Silver Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old who was last seen in Springfield early Friday morning. Judy Lynn Grim is missing from Coopertown and she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return without help, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
fox17.com
TSU parent shares concerns about daughter's late housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Monday, FOX 17 News spoke with a Tennessee State University (TSU) mother who says her freshman daughter didn’t have on-campus housing up until Monday afternoon. She wanted to remain anonymous. “I just told her, look, you just going to have to come on...
fox17.com
At least one TSU student considering unenrolling after housing assignment canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Some Tennessee State University students said they’re considering leaving the university after their housing assignment was canceled, with no alternative solution. A freshman, who asked for their identity to remain anonymous, lives in California and said the right before she was about to move to...
fox17.com
Community members push back against new senior living project in Germantown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new development is headed to Rosa Parks boulevard near Germantown. A six story senior living center will be going up near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Garfield Road. The apartment building will have 95 units. The property is currently an empty church. Those against this...
fox17.com
Third grade parent voices concerns over new Tennessee retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The end of year state reading test carries more weight than usual this school year for Tennessee third graders. Third grade students are at risk of repeating the grade if they don’t pass the English Language Arts portion of the test. Last year, 64...
fox17.com
Tire maker to expand Clarksville plant with $1.6B investment, create 1,200 jobs
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hankook Tire is expected to expand their Tennessee plant with a $1.6 billion investment into its state-of-the-art facility. The project would bring roughly 1,200 new jobs to the Clarksville area. The investment—which is already approved by Hankook's board of directors—includes a previously-planned Phase 2 expansion...
fox17.com
Police: Woman accused of murdering fiancé in Old Hickory arrested at border
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman accused of killing her fiancé in 2019 has been arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border. Metro Nashville Police say Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was taken into custody over the weekend in El Paso. She allegedly killed her fiancé—Ismael Rodriguez, 44—back in Sept. 2019.
fox17.com
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of teen in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old boy is being charged with criminal homicide in Juvenile Court Monday after allegedly shooting and killing a 16-year-old in East Nashville. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of South 5th Street at the James Cayce Homes public...
fox17.com
One person is killed in East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A shooting in East Nashville has left one person dead. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of South 5th Street. This is the James Cayce Homes. The victim went to Vanderbilt Hospital where they died, according to police. There is no...
fox17.com
'Should be a local decision' Murfreesboro school leaders sound off against 3rd grade law
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro City School board is voicing concerns about a controversial new state law requiring schools to hold back third grade students if they don’t meet expectations on the English Language Arts portion of the state TCAP test. Students can retake the test or...
fox17.com
MTSU head baseball coach resigns
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Head Baseball Coach Jim Toman resigned from his position effective immediately, Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced Monday. Toman, who has led the Blue Raider baseball program for the past four seasons, will be replaced by Associate Head Coach Jerry...
fox17.com
Fire at Bill Rice Ranch in Rutherford County under investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters were called to a blaze Monday morning at the Bill Rice Ranch in Middle Tennessee. Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) says crews arrived and found smoke billowing from the roof of the 10,000 square-foot building. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which did not spread to any other structures.
fox17.com
Nashville man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for pharmacy, bank robberies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man convicted of robbing both a pharmacy and a bank two years ago has been sentenced to federal prison. Federal prosecutors say David Powell will spend 13 years behind bars for robbing the Walgreens on Nolensville Pike and for robbing Fifth-Third Bank on Old Hickory Boulevard.
fox17.com
Two killed in two-car crash on West Trinity Lane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two people died in a Nashville crash a week apart. The two-car accident occurred on August 20 on West Trinity Lane. On August 21, Metro Nashville police reported that 20-year-old Kelona Hudson, of Memphis, died in the accident. Hudson was the front seat passenger of a Hyandai...
fox17.com
One person killed in Donelson bar shooting, two others shot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is dead after a shooting at a Nashville bar. Metro Nashville police reported Sunday morning that a 45-year-old man died from injuries after being shot at Lucky's Bar & Grill on Stewarts Ferry Pike at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The victim is identified as Christopher Johnson, Jr., whom they say was involved in an exchange of gunfire with another man who left the scene.
fox17.com
Spring Hill Police investigate bomb threat to McDonald's
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Spring Hill Police Department (SHPD) is investigating a bomb threat made to a McDonald's on Main Street. The fast-food location at 5431 Main Street was evacuated Monday afternoon, according to SHPD. Police reported that the threat was made over the phone. The building was...
fox17.com
Metro Police investigate incident where gunshot wound victims drove to ER, called police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police is currently investigating an incident where two gunshot wound victims drove themselves to the emergency room. The two victims, one male and one female, drove themselves to TriStar Southern Hills ER and then called police, according to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD). Both...
