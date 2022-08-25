ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Former Girl Scout Kelsea Ballerini to guest host Middle-Tennessee luncheon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-nominated artist Kelsea Ballerini has many accomplishments under her belt including being a songwriter, producer, author and... former Girl Scout!. The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee has announced is excited to team up with the country star for an afternoon of community, music, and—of...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Second Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament raises money for veterans' families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dozens of celebrities and athletes gathered Monday to play in the Folds of Honor Tennessee Second Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament to raise money to provide educational scholarships for families of fallen and disabled veterans. The tournament kicked off with a shot gun start Monday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair comes to a close, has record year

LEBANON, Tenn. -- Ten days of the Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair ended Saturday night by setting attendance records. The Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair's attendance this year topped out at 776,195, according to fair officials. There were 295,568 more fairgoers than in 2021 and 186,966 more than 2013, which held the previous record.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

TSU parent shares concerns about daughter's late housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Monday, FOX 17 News spoke with a Tennessee State University (TSU) mother who says her freshman daughter didn’t have on-campus housing up until Monday afternoon. She wanted to remain anonymous. “I just told her, look, you just going to have to come on...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tire maker to expand Clarksville plant with $1.6B investment, create 1,200 jobs

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hankook Tire is expected to expand their Tennessee plant with a $1.6 billion investment into its state-of-the-art facility. The project would bring roughly 1,200 new jobs to the Clarksville area. The investment—which is already approved by Hankook's board of directors—includes a previously-planned Phase 2 expansion...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting death of teen in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old boy is being charged with criminal homicide in Juvenile Court Monday after allegedly shooting and killing a 16-year-old in East Nashville. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of South 5th Street at the James Cayce Homes public...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person is killed in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A shooting in East Nashville has left one person dead. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of South 5th Street. This is the James Cayce Homes. The victim went to Vanderbilt Hospital where they died, according to police. There is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MTSU head baseball coach resigns

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Head Baseball Coach Jim Toman resigned from his position effective immediately, Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced Monday. Toman, who has led the Blue Raider baseball program for the past four seasons, will be replaced by Associate Head Coach Jerry...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Fire at Bill Rice Ranch in Rutherford County under investigation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters were called to a blaze Monday morning at the Bill Rice Ranch in Middle Tennessee. Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) says crews arrived and found smoke billowing from the roof of the 10,000 square-foot building. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which did not spread to any other structures.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Two killed in two-car crash on West Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Two people died in a Nashville crash a week apart. The two-car accident occurred on August 20 on West Trinity Lane. On August 21, Metro Nashville police reported that 20-year-old Kelona Hudson, of Memphis, died in the accident. Hudson was the front seat passenger of a Hyandai...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person killed in Donelson bar shooting, two others shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is dead after a shooting at a Nashville bar. Metro Nashville police reported Sunday morning that a 45-year-old man died from injuries after being shot at Lucky's Bar & Grill on Stewarts Ferry Pike at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The victim is identified as Christopher Johnson, Jr., whom they say was involved in an exchange of gunfire with another man who left the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Spring Hill Police investigate bomb threat to McDonald's

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Spring Hill Police Department (SHPD) is investigating a bomb threat made to a McDonald's on Main Street. The fast-food location at 5431 Main Street was evacuated Monday afternoon, according to SHPD. Police reported that the threat was made over the phone. The building was...
SPRING HILL, TN

