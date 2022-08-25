Read full article on original website
Ed Purcell
4d ago
Burlington should absolutely pay for the state police patrols. Burlington and their prestigious city council created this problem, and they bear all responsibility for what has been happening in Burlington. they therefore bear any financial responsibilities that arise due to their judgment lacking, unprofessional way of not working with the police department
It's Me!
3d ago
so, city council defunds the police and people think the state tax payers should foot the bill for troopers to fill in? you want them to help, you pay for them.
Michael Gijanto
3d ago
Good! You want to defund your own force through stupidity, don't you dare demand the rest of us to pick up this cost!!
mynbc5.com
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
WCAX
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A bike was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago and recently found in the Green Mountain State. No one is sure how it ended up in Vermont, but its owner is just happy it’s heading home. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt’s hope of...
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
newportdispatch.com
Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell
LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
WCAX
Vermont schools assess and instate safety protocols as school year begins
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety concerns are prominent across the country and some Vermont schools are working with state resources to improve their safety protocols. Schools have the ability to request a free safety audit where the state comes in and assesses the school to see what plans and infrastructure could use some improvement.
Newport man dies in truck crash on Rt. 58 in Lowell
Shane Copp, 24, was a passenger in a pickup truck that rolled over Saturday night, according to Vermont State Police.
mynbc5.com
Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County
CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
Crown Point man nabbed for alleged domestic dispute
A Crown Point man has been cited to court after he allegedly grabbed someone in his house multiple times, and threw them against a wall.
mynbc5.com
Several districts across Vermont welcome another school year
ELMORE, Vt. — Several districts across Vermont welcomed another school year Monday. As a new school year begins, sisters Violet and Evalyn Shoeberlein are beginning their first day of second and third grade at the Elmore School, the last one room schoolhouse in Vermont. "It's great that' were starting...
WCAX
Williston police to hold sobriety checkpoints in September
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Police Department plans to crack down on drunk driving in the month of September. Williston Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Chittenden County for the duration of the month. The focus is on people who are driving drunk, under the influence...
Police: Speed was a factor in fatal Lowell crash
A passenger died when the truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail and rolled over.
Fired Vermont Cop Shown Kicking Handcuffed Man On Video Is Still On The Ballot For Sheriff
The Franklin County Sheriff withdrew his previous support of the Republican looking to replace him in November.
WCAX
Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, August 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events happening in our region for Sunday, August 28, 2022. The Howard Center is hosting the 12th annual Zoe’s Race, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. At Burlington’s Oakledge park, there will be a...
WCAX
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
WCAX
Burlington businesses provide stab resistant vests to Howard Center outreach team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stab proof vests will now be part of the Howard Center Street Outreach Team’s apparel. The Burlington Business Association raised $5,000 from private donors including local businesses to outfit one vest per outreach team member. The Howard Center Outreach Team meets people where they are...
Craftsbury motorcyclist dies in crash on Rt. 15 in Johnson
Police say David Sayers, 63, rear-ended a sport utility vehicle Saturday evening.
mychamplainvalley.com
Officials discuss concerns heading into the school year
Burlington, VT — School is starting in Vermont and while school officials are excited for the beginning of the year, they admit they have some concerns as well. For the first time in three years, most schools won’t have COVID restrictions but there are some other issues people have to worry about.
vermontbiz.com
Finney Crossing in Williston fully leased
Vermont Business Magazine Tony Blake of V/T Commercial in Burlington announced today that Finney Crossing in Williston, is 100% leased. Developers of the project, Scott Rieley and Chris Snyder, worked exclusively with V/T Commercial over the past few years and leased approximately 60,000 square feet. Commercial tenants of Finney Crossing...
