Woman charged after gun found in bathroom at Ohio football game

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who told police that she took a gun to a football game in Struthers out of fear of someone is facing weapons charges.

Leana Jenee Frazier, 29, of Boardman, turned herself in to police following the incident.

According to a police report, Frazier was at a football game in Struthers on Sunday afternoon and left her gun on a toilet paper dispenser in the bathroom while she used the facilities. When she left the bathroom, she forgot the gun, the report stated.

Someone saw the gun in the bathroom stall and alerted police. As the officer was heading over to the bathrooms, he encountered Frazier returning to the restroom to retrieve the gun and she admitted that it was hers, according to the police report.

The officer secured and seized the .380 caliber Smith and Wesson gun, and Frazier returned to the game.

The police report was turned over to the city prosecutor and a charge of illegal conveyance of a firearm in a school safety zone was filed against Frazier. It’s a fifth-degree felony.

A court hearing is scheduled for September 12.

Officers noted that Frazier was very cooperative with police.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report .

