State College, PA

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
James Franklin reveals surprise producer from Penn State's fall camp

James Franklin and Penn State are looking for a big season in 2022. The Nittany Lions went a mediocre 7-6 (4-5 B1G) last season. Will that turn with some of the young players this season? Head coach James Franklin might have indicated that point with freshman running back Kaytron Allen. The young RB has looked strong in practice for Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
James Franklin details why Penn State will be better in 2022

Nobody was more disappointed with Penn State’s 2021 season than James Franklin. The Nittany Lions head coach is confident the work the team has put in this offseason will show Week 1 against Purdue in West Lafayette. Monday, Franklin labeled the B1G East-West clash as a “tremendous opportunity.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Volleyball drops first match of 2022 to Penn State, 3-1

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team dropped its last game in the Penn State Classic to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, losing three sets to one at the Penn State Rec Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Mountaineers (2-1) knew that the Nittany Lions (3-0) would be a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Applebee's looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
Dave's Hot Chicken opening first central Pennsylvania restaurant

A spicy chicken chain with roots in West Hollywood, California is opening its first central Pennsylvania restaurant. Dave’s Hot Chicken will arrive in early 2023 at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, said Josh Levitt, company spokesman. The restaurant will be part of a new 6,000 square-foot strip shopping complex under development at the former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Just Cabinet’s property.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
DCNR names new forester for Sproul State Forest

HARRISBURG, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Gregory Kisko as the District Forester for Sproul State Forest in Clinton and Centre counties, which is in the Pennsylvania Wilds. “Greg has risen to every challenge in his time...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
State College Connector Project

In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Cops: Altoona man broke into Dollar General, found across town

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in hot water after police said he was caught on camera filling a trash bag with more than $1,400 worth of merchandise. Altoona police were called to the Dollar General on Lloyd Street for a burglary. According to court documents, they said they watched security video footage […]
ALTOONA, PA
Former Centre County Commissioner Jon Eich Remembered for Devotion to Public Service

Jon Eich’s four years as a Centre County commissioner only scratch the surface of a life dedicated to public service. From his decades as a county planner and administrator to his volunteer work on county, State College and regional authorities, boards and commissions, Eich, as current commissioner Mark Higgins put it, “spent most of his adult life working to help make Centre County a better place.”
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

