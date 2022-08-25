Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals surprise producer from Penn State's fall camp
James Franklin and Penn State are looking for a big season in 2022. The Nittany Lions went a mediocre 7-6 (4-5 B1G) last season. Will that turn with some of the young players this season? Head coach James Franklin might have indicated that point with freshman running back Kaytron Allen. The young RB has looked strong in practice for Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin details why Penn State will be better in 2022
Nobody was more disappointed with Penn State’s 2021 season than James Franklin. The Nittany Lions head coach is confident the work the team has put in this offseason will show Week 1 against Purdue in West Lafayette. Monday, Franklin labeled the B1G East-West clash as a “tremendous opportunity.”
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin remains cryptic on progression of Penn State's offensive line
James Franklin knows Penn State’s offense has to be better in 2022, and that involves all facets of the unit. Starting quarterback Sean Clifford must be more efficient with the ball than he was in 2021. The run game needs to get back on track after vastly underperforming last season.
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Clifford wants 2022 to be his best season yet: 'I want to end this thing the way I see it'
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford wants his sixth and final season in college football to be his best yet. As does everyone, right? Clifford is ready to go out with a bang. “I want this year to be the biggest, baddest year I’ve had,” Clifford said. “I want to end this thing the way I see it.”
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Fixing the offensive line will be a step-by-step process
Penn State has taken the first step toward offensive line recovery — it has admitted it has a problem. Let’s hope the solution doesn’t involve 12 steps or an appeal to a higher power. The program doesn’t have that kind of time and probably not that kind of pull.
Daily Athenaeum
Volleyball drops first match of 2022 to Penn State, 3-1
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team dropped its last game in the Penn State Classic to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, losing three sets to one at the Penn State Rec Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Mountaineers (2-1) knew that the Nittany Lions (3-0) would be a...
Why are maple leaves turning yellow and dropping early? A Penn State forester explains
Columnist Bill Lamont noticed that some of his trees looked like October foliage in August.
Aaron Kanagy, Waylon Ehrenzeller lead Juniata past Clearfield, 20-7
Aaron Kanagy and Waylon Ehrenzeller combined Saturday to help lead Juniata to a season-opening, 20-7, win against Clearfield. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
Police: Staff stops duo from stealing vehicle out of State College tow lot
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Carlisle men face burglary charges after they tried to steal a vehicle out of a towing lot but where stopped by employees, according to police. At 8:47 a.m. on Saturday, State College police were called to the Halfmoon Towing Storage Lot at 220 Reese Road for a report of two […]
Mobile concession truck in the works for State College pools. Some worry of negative effects
One resident and some elected officials worried about impacts on the local economy if the parks and recreation agency purchased and operated its own food truck.
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first central Pennsylvania restaurant
A spicy chicken chain with roots in West Hollywood, California is opening its first central Pennsylvania restaurant. Dave’s Hot Chicken will arrive in early 2023 at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, said Josh Levitt, company spokesman. The restaurant will be part of a new 6,000 square-foot strip shopping complex under development at the former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Just Cabinet’s property.
therecord-online.com
DCNR names new forester for Sproul State Forest
HARRISBURG, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Gregory Kisko as the District Forester for Sproul State Forest in Clinton and Centre counties, which is in the Pennsylvania Wilds. “Greg has risen to every challenge in his time...
This Middle of Nowhere Pennsylvania Restaurant is Known For its Legendary Burger
Pennsylvania is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Denny's Beer Barrel Pub. Located in Clearfield Pennsylvania, this restaurant is seemingly in the middle of nowhere, but well worth the drive to experience their truly epic burgers. Keep reading to learn more.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
local21news.com
Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
fox8tv.com
State College Connector Project
In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
Cops: Altoona man broke into Dollar General, found across town
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in hot water after police said he was caught on camera filling a trash bag with more than $1,400 worth of merchandise. Altoona police were called to the Dollar General on Lloyd Street for a burglary. According to court documents, they said they watched security video footage […]
State College
Former Centre County Commissioner Jon Eich Remembered for Devotion to Public Service
Jon Eich’s four years as a Centre County commissioner only scratch the surface of a life dedicated to public service. From his decades as a county planner and administrator to his volunteer work on county, State College and regional authorities, boards and commissions, Eich, as current commissioner Mark Higgins put it, “spent most of his adult life working to help make Centre County a better place.”
