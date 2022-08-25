ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

BlackSky Technology Bags $1.7M NASA Contract

By Akanksha Bakshi
  • BlackSky Technology Inc BKSY has received its first call order for $1.7 million from NASA to evaluate the accessibility, accuracy, quality, and utility of the Company's imaging data services for the Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program.
  • "New discoveries in Earth science can be accelerated with innovative research methods and real-time dynamic data sets that keep up with the increasingly rapid pace and scale of change on our planet," stated Dr. Patrick O'Neil, BlackSky's chief innovation officer.
  • The call order was issued under a five-year Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program, a sole-source blanket purchase agreement announced in November 2021.
  • Price Action: BKSY shares are trading higher by 1.15% at $2.20 on the last check Thursday.

