ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MN

Lawyer charged with fatal beating of ex-wife in front of their 5 kids

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13i7Op_0hVM2bap00
Adam Uren

A lawyer has been charged with the murder of his ex-wife, who he's accused of brutally beating while their five children were home, causing her injuries that later claimed her life.

Warning: This story contains upsetting details

Anders Odegaard, 31, of Warren, Minnesota, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder after his ex, Carissa Odegaard, also 31, was confirmed to have died on Wednesday after suffering severe head trauma in the Tuesday assault.

Anders Odegaard, listed as a lawyer in North Dakota, had been divorced from Carissa Odegaard for two years, with their five children aged 2 to 9.

The assault allegedly happened in Anders Odegaard's house after Carissa Odegaard came to pick up the children around 5 p.m. Tuesday to go to church.

Per a criminal complaint, one of their sons told police that his parents "got into a big fight" while Carissa Odegaard was holding their youngest child. The boy said that soon after saw his mother on the floor, and believed his father had used a knife or a spatula to hit her.

The boy ran onto the street to flag someone down to call 911. Someone stopped and came to the house, calling 911 as they did so. When the boy went back into the house, he said "his dad was hollering and yelling and was hitting his mother."

He also said that he'd seen his father hit his mother before, but not this hard.

Another of the children told police the fight had started because Anders Odegaard didn't want Carissa to take the children, with the argument starting in the back yard and then going into the house. The boy noticed his mother had a cut on her arm, and then saw "his father tackling his mother and started choking her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01z63I_0hVM2bap00
Anders Odegaard Marshall County Sheriff

Carissa Odegaard told her child to call 911 at that point. When police arrived at the scene, they found her unresponsive on the floor with blood pooling around her head.

Her family confirmed on Wednesday that she had been pronounced brain dead, and that she will be removed from life-support once her vital organs have been removed and donated.

A GoFundMe has been launched to raise money for Carissa Odegaard's family, saying: "This horrible tragedy will not be lost on our community. Carissa’s mom friends, community and family will miss her dearly and hope this will help to honor her name."

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges

Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They could face the death penalty if convicted.During a hearing in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony, Vallow Daybell’s attorneys said the conspiracy charges...
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Child Charged With Murdering New Hampshire Mom and Her Two Sons

A child has been arrested and charged with murder after a mother and her two sons were found shot to death last week.Attorney General John M. Formella, state police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly made the announcement on Thursday in connection to the triple homicide in Northfield, New Hampshire.Formella confirmed a juvenile had been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in the deaths of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, on Aug. 3.Police officers arrived at the Sweeney...
NORTHFIELD, NH
The Independent

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, MN
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Cops Search for Parents After Baby Girl Found at Minneapolis Airport

Minnesota authorities are asking the public for help identifying an infant girl who was found Sunday at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. The child, believed to be roughly 10-months-old, arrived at the airport around 9 p.m. on light rail service with a woman “in crisis,” the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. “Investigators do not believe that the woman is a relative or guardian of the child,” the agency said Tuesday. “Despite an exhaustive investigation, the child’s identity remains unknown.” No baby matching her description has been reported missing or abducted, according to the bureau, which added that efforts to trace her family have so far failed. Anyone with information about the girl or her parents are encouraged to call 911, or the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s Emergency Communication Center at 612-726-5777.CRIME ALERT – CHILD FOUND: The MSP Airport Police Department is attempting to identify and locate the parents or guardians of a 10-month-old (approximate) female who was found at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the MSP Airport with a person in crisis. pic.twitter.com/fZVy3tXQaL— Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) August 24, 2022 Read it at Star Tribune
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead

A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Domestic Violence#Murder#Choking#Violent Crime
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NBC News

Minnesota lawyer is accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their kids

A Minnesota lawyer accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their children has been charged with second-degree murder. An 8-year-old who witnessed Tuesday's deadly assault told officials that his parents had been arguing about whether his mother, Carissa Odegaard, could take the children to church, according to a probable cause statement filed in Minnesota’s 9th Judicial District Court.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day

A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

CSP: 13-year-old girl who took parents car caused major crash involving school bus

An underage driver who took her parents' SUV was responsible for a major car wreck on Friday in which several people were hurt. That's according to Colorado State Patrol, who investigated the crash at Highway 287 and Lookout Road in eastern Boulder County. CSP's initial investigation indicated that the parents of the 13-year-old girl weren't aware that she had taken their Chevy Suburban. That SUV was heavily damaged, along with two other vehicles and a school bus. One student was on board the bus at the time but wasn't hurt. Authorities said the girl will be cited, but they said it isn't expected that she will be jailed.The people who were injured were all taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were described as being serious.So far it's not clear how far the 13-year-old traveled in the SUV before the crash happened.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Man sentenced to 20 years for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS --  A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to prison for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to a large homeless encampment, among other charges.Anthony Abari, 41, and Kevin Green, 38, were convicted in January of multiple counts related to fentanyl-laced heroin trafficking conspiracy and illegally possessing a firearm.According to court documents, Abari and Relondo Hall, 27, would stop at a homeless encampment on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis, sometimes daily, to distribute drugs they had obtained from Green.In January 2019, during a search warrant, police found Abari with 100 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, a gun, and two phones connecting him to drug dealing. While executing a search warrant in April 2019, officers found Abari in a basement, where they recovered 20 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin. In another search, police seized 298 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl belonging to Green, who had been supplying Abari and others the drugs from at least December 2018 to July 2019.Abari was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin moved from state prison to federal facility

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd is now in federal custody.U.S. Marshals took Derek Chauvin from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday morning.They transported him to an unknown federal prison. The move is part of a plea deal for federal civil rights violations, as federal facilities are seen as a safer place for the former officer to be.Chauvin will serve the remainder of his state murder sentence at the same time as his 21-year federal sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy