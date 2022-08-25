Lawyer charged with fatal beating of ex-wife in front of their 5 kids

Adam Uren

A lawyer has been charged with the murder of his ex-wife, who he's accused of brutally beating while their five children were home, causing her injuries that later claimed her life.

Warning: This story contains upsetting details

Anders Odegaard, 31, of Warren, Minnesota, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder after his ex, Carissa Odegaard, also 31, was confirmed to have died on Wednesday after suffering severe head trauma in the Tuesday assault.

Anders Odegaard, listed as a lawyer in North Dakota, had been divorced from Carissa Odegaard for two years, with their five children aged 2 to 9.

The assault allegedly happened in Anders Odegaard's house after Carissa Odegaard came to pick up the children around 5 p.m. Tuesday to go to church.

Per a criminal complaint, one of their sons told police that his parents "got into a big fight" while Carissa Odegaard was holding their youngest child. The boy said that soon after saw his mother on the floor, and believed his father had used a knife or a spatula to hit her.

The boy ran onto the street to flag someone down to call 911. Someone stopped and came to the house, calling 911 as they did so. When the boy went back into the house, he said "his dad was hollering and yelling and was hitting his mother."

He also said that he'd seen his father hit his mother before, but not this hard.

Another of the children told police the fight had started because Anders Odegaard didn't want Carissa to take the children, with the argument starting in the back yard and then going into the house. The boy noticed his mother had a cut on her arm, and then saw "his father tackling his mother and started choking her."

Anders Odegaard Marshall County Sheriff

Carissa Odegaard told her child to call 911 at that point. When police arrived at the scene, they found her unresponsive on the floor with blood pooling around her head.

Her family confirmed on Wednesday that she had been pronounced brain dead, and that she will be removed from life-support once her vital organs have been removed and donated.

A GoFundMe has been launched to raise money for Carissa Odegaard's family, saying: "This horrible tragedy will not be lost on our community. Carissa’s mom friends, community and family will miss her dearly and hope this will help to honor her name."

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.