Voice of America
Guatemala Pledges Support for Taiwan, China Accuses Island of ‘Political Manipulation’
TAIPEI/BEIJING — Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro said on Tuesday that the Central American country will “always support” Taiwan, after China conducted its largest-ever military drills around the self-ruled island earlier this month. Meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Bucaro said that...
Voice of America
Malaysia Flexes New Graft-Busting Muscle with Jailing of Ex-PM
Bangkok — It was a moment few Malaysians could have imagined a few short years ago in a country, and a region, where the political elite are seen to exist beyond the law. On August 23, the Southeast Asian country’s Federal Court upheld a 2020 conviction for corruption against Najib Razak, sending a man who stood at the peak of Malaysia’s political power pyramid only four years ago as prime minister to jail with a 12-year sentence.
ASIA・
Voice of America
State Media: China to Hold 20th Communist Party Congress From Oct. 16
Beijing — China's ruling Communist Party will hold its five-yearly congress beginning on Oct. 16, with Xi Jinping poised to secure an historic third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The Politburo announced on Tuesday the start date for the...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Voice of America
Experts: Challenges to Kenya Presidential Poll Results Have Improved Election Integrity
NAIROBI — For the third time in his career, Kenya’s main opposition leader Raila Odinga is challenging presidential election results at the country’s Supreme Court. Some critics are mocking the former prime minister for again refusing to accept defeat. But legal experts say Odinga’s petitions have improved the integrity of Kenya’s elections and the stability of its democracy.
Voice of America
Angola's President, MPLA Party Declared Winner of Divisive Election
LISBON — Angola's electoral commission on Monday declared the ruling MPLA, in power for nearly five decades, the winner of last week's national election, handing President Joao Lourenco a second term. The election commission gave the ex-Marxist People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a 51.17% majority after...
Voice of America
Mikhail Gorbachev, Last Soviet Leader, Dies at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who presided over the demise of the Soviet Union and helped end decades of Cold War fear, earning a Nobel Peace Prize and the lasting enmity of millions of Russians bitter about the chaos unleashed by the collapse of the world’s largest country, has died at age 91.
Voice of America
Peace Returns to Baghdad after Cleric's Supporters Leave Green Zone
CAIRO — Thousands of supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr marched out of Baghdad's Green Zone Tuesday afternoon after he demanded that they conduct a "peaceful revolution," and said they had one hour to leave. The protests erupted this week after Sadr announced he would retire from politics because...
Voice of America
Iraqi Cleric Calls on Supporters to End Protests After Deadly Violence
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on his supporters to end their protests and leave Baghdad's Green Zone on Tuesday after nearly two days of clashes with rival Shi'ite groups and Iraqi security forces left at least 22 people dead. Al-Sadr apologized to the Iraqi people during a televised speech, which...
Voice of America
Ukraine Lawmaker Questions Kyiv’s Strategic Partnership With Beijing
Washington — While China’s strategic partnership with Russia “without limits” has been widely reported since the start of the war in Ukraine, much less known is the strategic partnership Ukraine and China forged in 2011. Now, that partnership is being questioned by a key lawmaker in Ukraine.
Voice of America
Iraq's Powerful Sadr Says he Quits Politics, Fueling Uncertainty
BAGHDAD — Iraq's powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was quitting politics and closing his institutions in response to an intractable political deadlock, a decision that could fuel instability. "I hereby announce my final withdrawal," Sadr said in a statement posted on Twitter, criticizing fellow...
Voice of America
Venezuela, Colombia Restore Diplomatic Ties After Three-Year Break
Venezuela and Colombia restored full diplomatic relations Sunday after a three-year break, as a new leftist government in Bogota takes shape. A new Colombian ambassador, Armando Benedetti, arrived in Caracas and said on Twitter: "Relations with Venezuela should never have been severed. We are brothers and an imaginary line cannot separate us."
Voice of America
To Ukrainians, Gorbachev Remains an 'Imperialist'
Kyiv, Ukraine — Mikhail Gorbachev could have been celebrated for involuntarily opening a path toward Ukraine's independence, but his support for Crimea's annexation and silence in the face of Russia's invasion have stained his reputation there. Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, triggered its demise in 1991,...
Voice of America
Borrell Says EU Members Agree on Suspension of Visa Deal for Russians
PRAGUE — The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says the bloc's 27 members have agreed to suspend an agreement with Russia, which had made it easier for Russians to obtain tourist visas, as a sanction for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Borrell announced the decision, which falls short...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: IAEA on way to inspect Zaporizhzhia Plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency is on its way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as shelling in its vicinity continues. The world reacts to the death of former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev. And, how those in the western state of Colorado came out to support Ukraine.
Voice of America
As Johnson Departs, Britain’s Next Leader Faces Daunting Challenges
London — A new prime minister will take power in Britain next week after the resignation of Boris Johnson in July, following a series of scandals. His successor faces a series of daunting economic and political challenges, while Britain’s allies — especially Ukraine — are watching closely.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 29
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:40 p.m.: Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, The Associated Press reports. Biden...
Voice of America
India Denies Entry to Emmy-Nominated US Journalist
New Delhi — An American journalist and documentary-maker of Indian origin was sent back to the United States after he landed at New Delhi airport last week, his family reported. Angad Singh, who produces video documentaries for Vice News, had arrived to visit his relatives, including his mother and...
Voice of America
Tigrayan Forces Deny Taking Town in Amhara Region
ADDIS ABABA — A spokesman for forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is denying a report that Tigrayan forces have captured a town in the neighboring Amhara region. Renewed clashes broke out last week between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government after a five-month lull.
Voice of America
Normalizing US-North Korea Ties Before Denuclearization Seen as Unrealistic
Seoul is circulating the idea of normalizing Washington-Pyongyang ties even before North Korea takes a potential step toward denuclearization, but experts said the notion is likely to be rejected by the U.S. as well as North Korea. As denuclearization is increasingly seen as an unlikely outcome amid stalled diplomacy and...
