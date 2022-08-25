ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

Owner of Best Thing Smoking restaurant in Navasota asking for public help in identifying robbery suspects

By Andre Perrard
navasotanews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

HCSO: Son attacks mother with liquor bottle, dad shoots, kills him

SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies said a father shot and killed his son for allegedly attacking his wife. It happened shortly around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Rhodes Road and Lakota Trail in Spring. Deputies say the 75-year-old father called 911 stating he shot his son after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navasota, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Navasota, TX
Crime & Safety
kwhi.com

TWO IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER WALLER CO. SHOOTING

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning in Waller County. The Waller County Sheriff’s Office says two men and a woman were arguing in a vehicle in the northern part of the county when one of the men shot the other man. According to the sheriff’s...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Best Things Smoking#Ac Window Unit#Navasota Police
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Brenham man was arrested on an outstanding Warrant Saturday evening. Brenham Police report that On August 27, 2022 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Ofc. Marburger responded to the intersection of S. Baylor Street and E. Commerce Street to assist Chief Parker on a traffic stop. The driver, James Thomas IV, 28, of Brenham was found to have an active warrant for Motion to Revoke Probation for Theft of Property with 2 or more convictions. Thomas was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
kwhi.com

KILLEEN MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING

A Killeen man was arrested early Saturday after parking his car in a city park after hours. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 2:00, Officer Caskey checked out with a vehicle in Jackson Street Park for Violation of Park Hours. Upon approach to the vehicle Officer Caskey observed smoking emitting from inside the vehicle and smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana. He conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a Vape Pen containing THC Oil, Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Tobacco Products. Adonte Drew Crayton, 19 of Killeen was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Tobacco by a Minor. Crayton was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY

4am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/homicide-in-new-caney-2/
NEW CANEY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

CONROE, TX -- On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
navasotanews.com

Burn ban remains in effect for Grimes County, despite recent rains

Even as splashes of rain continue to bless parts of the area, Grimes County is asking folks too please refrain from burning anything just yet. Commissioner’s gathered in a special meeting on Monday afternoon, with the burn ban being one of the agenda items. Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly spoke, and said after talking with the fire chiefs of the county, he recommends no change.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy