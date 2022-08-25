Owner of Best Thing Smoking restaurant in Navasota asking for public help in identifying robbery suspects

Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Two Bell County Men On Multiple Charges
15 College Station police officers and a K-9 officer were involved Saturday night in tracking down the driver and passenger who were in a pickup that was stolen from Killeen. The 19 year old driver from Temple and a 21 year old passenger from Killeen are being held on a combined 17 charges.
KBTX.com
College Station police identify men who ditched stolen pickup following pursuit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men from Central Texas were arrested on Saturday after leading police on a pursuit and ditching a stolen truck in a College Station neighborhood. Jeffrey Warren, 21, of Killeen has been arrested and charged with evading arrest with a $5,000 bond. Dalton Zona, 19,...
cw39.com
HCSO: Son attacks mother with liquor bottle, dad shoots, kills him
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies said a father shot and killed his son for allegedly attacking his wife. It happened shortly around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Rhodes Road and Lakota Trail in Spring. Deputies say the 75-year-old father called 911 stating he shot his son after...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fight involving large group leads to shooting in New Caney, authorities say
NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday. It happened in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney at around 1 a.m. Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office...
navasotanews.com
Madisonville man, and former Bedias resident, faces assault on officer charge after fight while already in jail
A fight in the Brazos County jail which ends with an officer being assaulted adds a litany of additional charges to those already facing a Madisonville man, and former Bedias resident. The incident happened last Thursday, when officers responded to an area of the jail to break up a fight...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy Gets Assistance With Breaking Up Multiple Fights At College Station High School
What began last Friday as a fight between two College Station High School (CSHS) students turned into multiple fights that took more than six law enforcement officers to break up. The Brazos County sheriff’s office, which provides school resource deputies for College Station ISD (CSISD), reports more than 15 students...
Man shot to death after suspect allegedly rides up in scooter and starts shooting, deputies say
Two men reportedly told Harris County deputies they were standing in the roadway when the suspect rode up in a scooter and began shooting at them.
kwhi.com
TWO IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER WALLER CO. SHOOTING
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning in Waller County. The Waller County Sheriff’s Office says two men and a woman were arguing in a vehicle in the northern part of the county when one of the men shot the other man. According to the sheriff’s...
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested on an outstanding Warrant Saturday evening. Brenham Police report that On August 27, 2022 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Ofc. Marburger responded to the intersection of S. Baylor Street and E. Commerce Street to assist Chief Parker on a traffic stop. The driver, James Thomas IV, 28, of Brenham was found to have an active warrant for Motion to Revoke Probation for Theft of Property with 2 or more convictions. Thomas was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Last week Christopher Williams was sentenced to life in prison by the 272nd District Jury. Williams’s sentence followed his conviction on Wednesday for Burglary of a Habitation with Attempted Sexual Assault.
Person struck, killed while trying to push vehicle off 290 main lanes, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The outbound lanes of US 290 in the Hockley area were shut down Sunday due to a deadly crash. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said people were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes when they were struck by another vehicle. One person died at...
kwhi.com
KILLEEN MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Killeen man was arrested early Saturday after parking his car in a city park after hours. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 2:00, Officer Caskey checked out with a vehicle in Jackson Street Park for Violation of Park Hours. Upon approach to the vehicle Officer Caskey observed smoking emitting from inside the vehicle and smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana. He conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a Vape Pen containing THC Oil, Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Tobacco Products. Adonte Drew Crayton, 19 of Killeen was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Tobacco by a Minor. Crayton was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
Man in suspicious car attempting to solicit girls near Dueitt Middle School, Spring ISD police say
Officials have identified the vehicle and no other incidents have been reported pertaining to the car, but are warning people to be aware of their surroundings.
mocomotive.com
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY
4am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/homicide-in-new-caney-2/
Click2Houston.com
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Man reportedly trying to solicit young girls near Spring ISD middle school, police say
SPRING, Texas – The Spring Independent School District and Precinct 4 deputies are sending a warning out to students and their families about a man who has been reportedly trying to solicit young girls near a middle school. According to Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman’s office was made aware...
navasotanews.com
Former Navasota woman jailed for violating two criminal trespass warrants, stealing $500 in groceries
A former Navasota with numerous previous theft convictions, and two active criminal trespass warrants, is in jail on a slew of charges after stealing $500 worth of groceries from HEB. Around noon on Saturday, officers responded to the Kroger in Bryan for reports of a woman stealing ribeye steaks in...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
CONROE, TX -- On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
navasotanews.com
Burn ban remains in effect for Grimes County, despite recent rains
Even as splashes of rain continue to bless parts of the area, Grimes County is asking folks too please refrain from burning anything just yet. Commissioner’s gathered in a special meeting on Monday afternoon, with the burn ban being one of the agenda items. Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly spoke, and said after talking with the fire chiefs of the county, he recommends no change.
