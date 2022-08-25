ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Man held on $3 million bond after drug raid at Leeds home

A police raid on a Leeds home turned up drugs, a gun, and cash, leading to the arrest of one person. The Leeds Police Department’s Operations Support Unit and SWAT team on Friday morning carried out a search warrant in the 800 block of Charles Barkley Avenue. Once inside,...
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

20-year-old Bessemer man killed in Birmingham shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 20-year-old Bessemer man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, August 28, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ke’mon Latrelle Nord sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 200 Block of 3 rd Avenue Southwest in Birmingham. Birmingham Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/22/22 to 08/28/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/22/22 to 08/28/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 968 calls for service. There were 81 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 56 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 229 traffic stops, and 44 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer woman shot and killed during apparent assault

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Bessemer woman was shot and killed during an apparent assault on Sunday, August 28, at approximately 5:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Cynthia Anabel Cardenas sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 3300 block of Avenue C in Bessemer. Cardenas […]
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Former BBVA branch manager sentenced for embezzlement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentenced Dorinda...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
msn.com

Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a missing Birmingham man who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, August 23. The Birmimgham Police Department said 68-year-old Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen inthe 4800 block of Court V around 9:00 a.m. Sherrod was las seen...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
2urbangirls.com

Watering grass causes police intervention

ALABAMA – An Alabama police department is under scrutiny for arresting a Black pastor for watering his neighbors grass while they were away. Michael Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga, was arrested on obstruction charges for failure to provide identification in the late May incident in Childersburg. The charges have since been dropped.
CHILDERSBURG, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy 150

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed on Highway 150 on Friday, August 26, at approximately 4:25 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Toddrick Dewayne Burton, 38, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian walking in the middle of Highway 150 when struck by a […]
BESSEMER, AL
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

