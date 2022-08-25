Read full article on original website
Related
Man held on $3 million bond after drug raid at Leeds home
A police raid on a Leeds home turned up drugs, a gun, and cash, leading to the arrest of one person. The Leeds Police Department’s Operations Support Unit and SWAT team on Friday morning carried out a search warrant in the 800 block of Charles Barkley Avenue. Once inside,...
Boyfriend charged, sought in shooting death of pregnant girlfriend in Bessemer
A woman found shot to death in Bessemer was pregnant, and a search for her boyfriend is underway. Cynthia Anabel Cardenas, 34, was killed Sunday morning while sitting inside her vehicle. Her boyfriend, 28-year-old Hector Medina-Grajeda, has been charged with capital murder. Police said they have been searching for him...
20-year-old Bessemer man killed in Birmingham shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 20-year-old Bessemer man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, August 28, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ke’mon Latrelle Nord sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 200 Block of 3 rd Avenue Southwest in Birmingham. Birmingham Police […]
Family of slain Indiana student sues murder suspect, Alabama bar
The family of an Indiana University student who was shot to death nearly two years ago on the Strip in Tuscaloosa has filed a civil lawsuit against the suspect, and the bar they claim overserved that suspect. Schuyler Bradley, 19, was shot in the early-morning hours of Oct. 16, 2020,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Birmingham officers injured during carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high-speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked on Sunday. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop. The […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/22/22 to 08/28/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/22/22 to 08/28/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 968 calls for service. There were 81 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 56 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 229 traffic stops, and 44 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
Ten-time convicted felon sentenced for illegal firearm possession
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A convicted felon was sentenced this week for illegally possessing firearms on separate occasions. According to the United States Department of Justice, Richard Alexander Coleman, of Bessemer, was sentenced to 73 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of […]
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
2 Birmingham police officers injured in pursuit, capture of carjacking suspects
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm two officers were injured during a chase Monday evening that police say ended in the Collegeville neighborhood with the capture of two carjacking suspects. Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, a north precinct officer spotted a Toyota 4Runner they say was taken Sunday night...
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
1 dead, 1 injured in south Birmingham shooting
One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night.
Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former UAB football player pleads guilty in nursing student’s death after capital murder conviction vacated
A former UAB football player whose capital murder conviction in the killing of a Birmingham nursing student was vacated pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge. Carlos Stephens, 24, pleaded guilty to murder in the 2020 slaying of 20-year-old Destiny Washington. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Stephens...
Bessemer woman shot and killed during apparent assault
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Bessemer woman was shot and killed during an apparent assault on Sunday, August 28, at approximately 5:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Cynthia Anabel Cardenas sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 3300 block of Avenue C in Bessemer. Cardenas […]
wbrc.com
Former BBVA branch manager sentenced for embezzlement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentenced Dorinda...
msn.com
Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search is underway for a missing Birmingham man who was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, August 23. The Birmimgham Police Department said 68-year-old Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen inthe 4800 block of Court V around 9:00 a.m. Sherrod was las seen...
2urbangirls.com
Watering grass causes police intervention
ALABAMA – An Alabama police department is under scrutiny for arresting a Black pastor for watering his neighbors grass while they were away. Michael Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga, was arrested on obstruction charges for failure to provide identification in the late May incident in Childersburg. The charges have since been dropped.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Hwy 150
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed on Highway 150 on Friday, August 26, at approximately 4:25 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Toddrick Dewayne Burton, 38, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian walking in the middle of Highway 150 when struck by a […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 1