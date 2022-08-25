Read full article on original website
LF System’s ‘Afraid To Feel’ Keeps Rolling Atop U.K. Chart
It’s official: LF System’s summer hit “Afraid To Feel” (Warner Records) has the U.K.’s longest unbroken run at No. 1 this year. The disco-pounder clocks eight-straight weeks at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, eclipsing the seven-week reign of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the beginning of 2022. “Afraid To Feel” is the market’s most-streamed track with another 4.6 million spins, and it extends its lead as the longest-running dance No. 1 of the decade, the OCC reports. Holding at No. 2 is DJ Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s ”B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)” (via Rosebud) while OneRepublic’s...
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Blasts in at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts
BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” bounds onto both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts at No. 1, boasting the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since the surveys began in September 2020. The song is the South Korean pop superstars’ first No. 1 on the Global 200, besting the No. 2-peaking “Lovesick Girls,” and their second leader on Global Excl. U.S., after “Lovesick Girls” launched atop the list in October 2020. Meanwhile, with the coronation of “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK becomes the first act to top the Global 200 and include a member that has led the list solo; the quartet’s Rosé...
Steps Beats Aitch, Madonna to U.K. Chart Throne
Steps has beaten Aitch and the Queen of Pop to snag the U.K. chart crown — and claim a record — with The Platinum Collection (via Sony Music CG). The British five-piece pop band earns its first leader on the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 11 years, and fourth overall, with a compilation that celebrates a 25-year career which spawned 16 top 40 hits, including No. 1s with “Heartbeat/Tragedy” and “Stomp.” With their latest chart feat, the singers — Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins — set a record. They’re the first British, mixed-gender group to...
YouTube’s Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl to Step Down in October
YouTube’s chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, is stepping down in October, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Kyncl will be succeeded by Mary Ellen Coe, currently the president of global customer solutions at Google, on Oct. 3. “After 12 incredible years, I’ve decided to move...
