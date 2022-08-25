BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” bounds onto both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts at No. 1, boasting the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since the surveys began in September 2020. The song is the South Korean pop superstars’ first No. 1 on the Global 200, besting the No. 2-peaking “Lovesick Girls,” and their second leader on Global Excl. U.S., after “Lovesick Girls” launched atop the list in October 2020. Meanwhile, with the coronation of “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK becomes the first act to top the Global 200 and include a member that has led the list solo; the quartet’s Rosé...

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO