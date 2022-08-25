ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

How does BYU’s offensive line stack up against the nation’s best?

BYU heads into the 2022 college football season with a combined 90 career starts among its returning offensive linemen. That’s good news for a group headlined by left tackle Blake Freeland and left guard Clark Barrington, and is joined this season by former five-star prospect Kingsley Suamataia, a transfer from Oregon.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
msn.com

The TribUte newsletter: The Utah-Florida hype has been building for 9 months. At long last, game week is here

I remember semi-hurrying out of the Rose Bowl on the night of Jan. 1 to catch a shuttle back to the hotel. On that 30-minute ride back from Pasadena, my mind was racing. Knowing I still had a lot of writing in front of me that night, I was still trying to process what I had just watched, while thinking I needed to get packed for an early flight, which I somehow missed the next morning. There was a lot going on in the immediate aftermath of that game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Will Olympus High alum Cam Latu play for Alabama against Utah State?

When Utah State takes on Alabama in Tuscaloosa Saturday night, Olympus High alum Cam Latu could be watching from the sideline. A second-team preseason All-SEC tight end, Latu — a Salt Lake City native — was a breakout performer for Alabama last season, but a “minor knee injury” suffered prior to fall camp set Latu back in his preparation for this season, and per Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Latu is day-to-day at this point.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
deseret.com

Speed: Kalani Sitake believes BYU’s cover corners are real deal

On several occasions in fall camp, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has pointed out the speed of his corners. It’s a feature that has evolved since he and assistant head coach Ed Lamb agreed on a recruiting game plan. “Our young corners are super fast, they have tons of...
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
Person
Jim Rome
deseret.com

BYU football: Quarterback Jaren Hall talks 2022 fall camp, Cougars’ expectations for the season and his own personal goals

Anyone who has spent any time around BYU quarterback Jaren Hall knows he is a perfectionist. He’s not easily satisfied. He doesn’t stand for less-than-stellar efforts. So when Hall took a few minutes to talk about how the Cougars’ recently completed preseason training camp went, he didn’t paint as rosy a picture as perhaps some BYU fans were hoping for.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Breaking Down#American Football#Fbs#Utes#The Pac 12 Conference#Pac 12#Associated Press#M O
ClutchPoints

BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player

A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PROVO, UT
MSNBC

The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern

Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
PROVO, UT
ABC4

West Jordan basketball game ends in stabbing

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man faces felony assault charges after allegedly stabbing another man over a basketball game dispute in West Jordan Friday. Kirby Zou, 30, was reportedly playing basketball at Vasa gym when he and another got into an argument about the game. West Jordan Police say Zou and the victim got […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”.  “Layton, […]
LAYTON, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC

This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy