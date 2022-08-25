Read full article on original website
‘It will take our best effort’: Kyle Whittingham talks depth chart, season opener at Florida, and a stormy forecast
In Utah coach Kyle Whittingham’s first game-week news conference of the 2022 season, he addressed the season opener at Florida and the depth chart, which was released Monday morning. “The season’s here. We’re looking forward to the trip down to Gainesville. It will be a great opportunity for our...
What upset alerts could BYU, Utah and Utah State football be involved in this year?
Every weekend during the college football season, those words inevitably make it into our vocabulary. Whether the upset alerts actually occur is another story, but the potential for Top 25 teams to lose to someone they’re expected to beat provides a thrill on Saturday afternoons in the fall. With...
BYU football: Cougars’ initial 2022 depth chart released; some starting spots still not defined
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake asked reporters to come up with their own depth charts for the Cougars’ season opener at South Florida during his inaugural weekly press briefing for 2022 on Monday. Thankfully, we didn’t have to. BYU released its depth chart at about 5:45 p.m. Monday...
How does BYU’s offensive line stack up against the nation’s best?
BYU heads into the 2022 college football season with a combined 90 career starts among its returning offensive linemen. That’s good news for a group headlined by left tackle Blake Freeland and left guard Clark Barrington, and is joined this season by former five-star prospect Kingsley Suamataia, a transfer from Oregon.
The TribUte newsletter: The Utah-Florida hype has been building for 9 months. At long last, game week is here
I remember semi-hurrying out of the Rose Bowl on the night of Jan. 1 to catch a shuttle back to the hotel. On that 30-minute ride back from Pasadena, my mind was racing. Knowing I still had a lot of writing in front of me that night, I was still trying to process what I had just watched, while thinking I needed to get packed for an early flight, which I somehow missed the next morning. There was a lot going on in the immediate aftermath of that game.
Will Olympus High alum Cam Latu play for Alabama against Utah State?
When Utah State takes on Alabama in Tuscaloosa Saturday night, Olympus High alum Cam Latu could be watching from the sideline. A second-team preseason All-SEC tight end, Latu — a Salt Lake City native — was a breakout performer for Alabama last season, but a “minor knee injury” suffered prior to fall camp set Latu back in his preparation for this season, and per Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Latu is day-to-day at this point.
Speed: Kalani Sitake believes BYU’s cover corners are real deal
On several occasions in fall camp, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has pointed out the speed of his corners. It’s a feature that has evolved since he and assistant head coach Ed Lamb agreed on a recruiting game plan. “Our young corners are super fast, they have tons of...
Late Kick: Predicting Biggest Week 1 Games: Utah at Florida
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate predicts the outcome between Utah and Florida in Week 1 and how the Utes could get tripped up if they allow the atmosphere of the "Swamp" to impact them.
Cougars preparing for an experienced South Florida team in opener Saturday in hot, humid Tampa
After then-freshman quarterback Timmy McClain passed for 186 yards and ran for 55 more in South Florida’s 35-27 loss to BYU last September, many Cougar fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium went away thinking a more seasoned McClain would give BYU fits this year in the rematch in Tampa, Florida.
BYU football: Quarterback Jaren Hall talks 2022 fall camp, Cougars’ expectations for the season and his own personal goals
Anyone who has spent any time around BYU quarterback Jaren Hall knows he is a perfectionist. He’s not easily satisfied. He doesn’t stand for less-than-stellar efforts. So when Hall took a few minutes to talk about how the Cougars’ recently completed preseason training camp went, he didn’t paint as rosy a picture as perhaps some BYU fans were hoping for.
‘It’s the peak of college football’; Will No. 7 Utah be ready for the intense noise and humidity at The Swamp?
Game week has finally arrived. To open the 2022 season, No. 7 Utah collides with Florida of the Southeastern Conference. The Utes visit the Gators Saturday (5 p.m., MDT, ESPN) at 88,548-seat Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, affectionately known as The Swamp. The Swamp is regarded as one of the toughest...
Starting strong safety Ammon Hannemann following in his brothers’ footsteps
Competing has been in Ammon Hannemann’s blood since the day he was born. He joined an athletic family that included four older brothers who would go on to play college football and/or professional baseball or become fire knife dancers in Hawaiian luaus. His parents, Howard and Mindy Hannemann, were...
BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player
A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern
Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
Alta High football player Jalen Sutton recovering after spinal cord surgery following injury last week
Alta High senior Jalen Sutton is recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital after emergency surgery to his spinal cord on Saturday following an injury he suffered to his C4 and C5 vertebrae in a football game on Thursday. The injury to the receiver/defensive back occurred during the second quarter of...
West Jordan basketball game ends in stabbing
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man faces felony assault charges after allegedly stabbing another man over a basketball game dispute in West Jordan Friday. Kirby Zou, 30, was reportedly playing basketball at Vasa gym when he and another got into an argument about the game. West Jordan Police say Zou and the victim got […]
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”. “Layton, […]
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a ‘game changer’ as it nears opening
The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt Palace Convention Center, began all...
Opinion: Utah is not a safe place for families until we change our domestic violence stats
Recent events in the media have reminded us, yet again, that domestic violence is a serious and widespread issue affecting women and families in Utah. From the devastating loss of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s cousin, Mandy Mayne, to concerns over the Salt Lake County District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence, two things are clear.
Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC
This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
