Louisville, KY

WKYT 27

State, federal education leaders tour flood-impacted schools in eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three days after students in Breathitt County returned to the classroom, state and federal education leaders got to see first-hand what they’re experiencing. Behind some closed doors are abandoned hallways, mud floors, and work waiting to be done. “The pictures don’t really do it justice,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky girls hear ‘dream big’ message at women’s empowerment event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Empowering and inspiring. Fifth-grade girls from four Lexington schools had the opportunity to hear from influential women Tuesday. The Rotary Club of Lexington After Hours partnered with BCTC and Fayette County Public Schools to empower young girls to dream big. WKYT’s Amber Philpott helped emcee the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - On the one-month anniversary of the deadly flooding that swept through several Eastern Kentucky counties, musicians from across Kentucky and the country will join together to raise funds for those affected. On Monday, August 29th, Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened the children on the bus. Bus #2047, which transports students to and from Carter Elementary School, made a stop Friday afternoon. At that stop,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

6 Reasons Why to Become an HVAC Technician

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Building Institute of Greater Louisville and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Building Institute of Greater Louisville, visit www.bialouisville.com. In partnership with the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man found guilty of murder in fiery Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing a homeless man with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been found guilty. According to the Herald Leader, the jury found Nathaniel Harper guilty Wednesday afternoon in the murder of Anthony Tyrone Moore. On August 29,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms lead to another blast of Fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the other side of some showers & storms, we will find temperatures falling into the upper-70s and low 80s. A cold front will blast across Kentucky and lead us to a much cooler run for the rest of the week. This will bring two noticeable changes to the forecast. Temperatures will come down and the humidity levels will drop. You’ll get another taste of some Fall-like air. It hangs around for a few days until we see those numbers reach the mid-80s by the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Two men facing charges in connection with string of ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two people. One of them has already been released from jail. Corbin police say they worked...
CORBIN, KY

