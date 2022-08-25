LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the other side of some showers & storms, we will find temperatures falling into the upper-70s and low 80s. A cold front will blast across Kentucky and lead us to a much cooler run for the rest of the week. This will bring two noticeable changes to the forecast. Temperatures will come down and the humidity levels will drop. You’ll get another taste of some Fall-like air. It hangs around for a few days until we see those numbers reach the mid-80s by the weekend.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO