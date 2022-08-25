Read full article on original website
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Voice of America
Malaysia Flexes New Graft-Busting Muscle with Jailing of Ex-PM
Bangkok — It was a moment few Malaysians could have imagined a few short years ago in a country, and a region, where the political elite are seen to exist beyond the law. On August 23, the Southeast Asian country’s Federal Court upheld a 2020 conviction for corruption against Najib Razak, sending a man who stood at the peak of Malaysia’s political power pyramid only four years ago as prime minister to jail with a 12-year sentence.
Voice of America
Angola's President, MPLA Party Declared Winner of Divisive Election
LISBON — Angola's electoral commission on Monday declared the ruling MPLA, in power for nearly five decades, the winner of last week's national election, handing President Joao Lourenco a second term. The election commission gave the ex-Marxist People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a 51.17% majority after...
Voice of America
Peace Returns to Baghdad after Cleric's Supporters Leave Green Zone
CAIRO — Thousands of supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr marched out of Baghdad's Green Zone Tuesday afternoon after he demanded that they conduct a "peaceful revolution," and said they had one hour to leave. The protests erupted this week after Sadr announced he would retire from politics because...
Voice of America
As Johnson Departs, Britain’s Next Leader Faces Daunting Challenges
London — A new prime minister will take power in Britain next week after the resignation of Boris Johnson in July, following a series of scandals. His successor faces a series of daunting economic and political challenges, while Britain’s allies — especially Ukraine — are watching closely.
Voice of America
Iraqi Cleric Calls on Supporters to End Protests After Deadly Violence
Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on his supporters to end their protests and leave Baghdad's Green Zone on Tuesday after nearly two days of clashes with rival Shi'ite groups and Iraqi security forces left at least 22 people dead. Al-Sadr apologized to the Iraqi people during a televised speech, which...
Voice of America
Airstrike in Tigray Capital, Mekelle, as Fighting Spreads
HAWASSA, ETHIOPIA — Authorities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region have reported a fresh air strike in the capital, Mekelle, that they say hit near a hospital and a center for displaced people. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s federal government said in a statement that fighting has spread to the west of Tigray, near the border with Sudan.
Voice of America
Five Killed in Iraq Clashes After Powerful Cleric Quits Politics
Five people were killed in Iraq's capital Monday after a powerful Shiite Muslim cleric announced he would resign from politics, leading to clashes between his followers and those of rival political groups. Police and medical workers say at least 19 others were injured in the violence following the announcement by...
Voice of America
Tigrayan Forces Deny Taking Town in Amhara Region
ADDIS ABABA — A spokesman for forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is denying a report that Tigrayan forces have captured a town in the neighboring Amhara region. Renewed clashes broke out last week between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government after a five-month lull.
Voice of America
Cameroon, Gabon Demarcate Border to Reduce Poaching in Congo Basin
Yaounde — Officials from Cameroon and Congo-Brazzaville have agreed to demarcate their 100-year-old border to reduce border communities’ disputes over forestry and wildlife. The deal follows similar agreements with Gabon in May and the Central African Republic in June. Conservationists say having better defined borders will help crack down on wildlife poaching that has plagued the Congo basin.
Voice of America
Borrell Says EU Members Agree on Suspension of Visa Deal for Russians
PRAGUE — The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says the bloc's 27 members have agreed to suspend an agreement with Russia, which had made it easier for Russians to obtain tourist visas, as a sanction for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Borrell announced the decision, which falls short...
Voice of America
First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain to Africa Since Beginning of Conflict Arrives in Djibouti
ADDIS ABABA — The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to Africa since Russia's invasion arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday. The grain will be distributed in Ethiopia to help the drought-stricken nation cope with worsening hunger that threatens to become a famine. Mike Dunford, East Africa regional director for the...
Voice of America
Kurdish-Led Forces Continue Campaign Against IS Suspects in Syria's al-Hol Camp
U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria have launched a sweeping campaign against Islamic State group suspects inside a camp that holds the families of IS militants. VOA’s Zana Omar has the story, narrated by Sirwan Kajjo.
Voice of America
UN: Devastating Floods 'Biggest Challenge' for Pakistan in Decades
Islamabad — Authorities and humanitarian groups are responding to the worst floods Pakistan has experienced in decades, as the devastation has impacted some 33 million people and led to the deaths of almost 1,200 others over the past two months. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Monday that one-third...
Voice of America
UN: 6 Million Afghans at Risk of Famine as Winter Looms
The United Nations said Monday that 6 million Afghans are on the brink of famine, with winter around the corner and humanitarian appeals dramatically underfunded. "Afghanistan's crisis is a humanitarian crisis. It's an economic crisis. It's a climate crisis. It's a hunger crisis. It's a financial crisis," U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council. "But it's not a hopeless crisis."
Voice of America
Aid Moving in Pakistan as Seasonal Floods Affect Tens of Millions
International aid is flowing to Pakistan as the military and volunteers there struggle to rescue many thousands of people trapped in flooding. More than 1,100 have already died as a result of extreme seasonal rains this summer. The Associated Press estimates that nearly one half million people are in camps...
Voice of America
Cash-Strapped Pakistan Gets Much-Needed IMF Bailout
Washington — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved almost $1.2 billion for Pakistan Monday, providing much-needed relief as the country grapples with an economic crisis worsened by massive floods. "Pakistan's economy has been buffeted by adverse external conditions, due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine,...
Voice of America
Kenya's Supreme Court Orders Recount of Some Ballot Boxes
NAIROBI — Kenya's Supreme Court has ordered the recount of ballots cast at 15 polling stations during the August 9 presidential election. The order was one of several issued Tuesday as the court began hearing a challenge to the win of President-elect William Ruto. The recount request from Raila...
Voice of America
India and China to Take Part in Joint Military Drills with Russia
India and China are among several countries taking part in Russia’s weeklong joint military drills scheduled to get underway on Thursday in the east of the country, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass. While India has previously taken part in multinational military drills in Russia — an...
Voice of America
American Nun, 83, Abducted by Jihadists in Sahel is Free
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — An 83-year-old American nun who was abducted by jihadists in northern Burkina Faso in April has been released, the Catholic Church said. Sister Suellen Tennyson, a nun with the Congregation of Marianites of the Holy Cross, had been kidnapped in the parish of Yalgo, where she had worked since 2014.
