ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Malaysia Flexes New Graft-Busting Muscle with Jailing of Ex-PM

Bangkok — It was a moment few Malaysians could have imagined a few short years ago in a country, and a region, where the political elite are seen to exist beyond the law. On August 23, the Southeast Asian country’s Federal Court upheld a 2020 conviction for corruption against Najib Razak, sending a man who stood at the peak of Malaysia’s political power pyramid only four years ago as prime minister to jail with a 12-year sentence.
ASIA
Voice of America

Angola's President, MPLA Party Declared Winner of Divisive Election

LISBON — Angola's electoral commission on Monday declared the ruling MPLA, in power for nearly five decades, the winner of last week's national election, handing President Joao Lourenco a second term. The election commission gave the ex-Marxist People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a 51.17% majority after...
WORLD
Voice of America

Peace Returns to Baghdad after Cleric's Supporters Leave Green Zone

CAIRO — Thousands of supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr marched out of Baghdad's Green Zone Tuesday afternoon after he demanded that they conduct a "peaceful revolution," and said they had one hour to leave. The protests erupted this week after Sadr announced he would retire from politics because...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rached Ghannouchi
Person
Kais Saied
Voice of America

As Johnson Departs, Britain’s Next Leader Faces Daunting Challenges

London — A new prime minister will take power in Britain next week after the resignation of Boris Johnson in July, following a series of scandals. His successor faces a series of daunting economic and political challenges, while Britain’s allies — especially Ukraine — are watching closely.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Iraqi Cleric Calls on Supporters to End Protests After Deadly Violence

Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on his supporters to end their protests and leave Baghdad's Green Zone on Tuesday after nearly two days of clashes with rival Shi'ite groups and Iraqi security forces left at least 22 people dead. Al-Sadr apologized to the Iraqi people during a televised speech, which...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Airstrike in Tigray Capital, Mekelle, as Fighting Spreads

HAWASSA, ETHIOPIA — Authorities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region have reported a fresh air strike in the capital, Mekelle, that they say hit near a hospital and a center for displaced people. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s federal government said in a statement that fighting has spread to the west of Tigray, near the border with Sudan.
AFRICA
Voice of America

Five Killed in Iraq Clashes After Powerful Cleric Quits Politics

Five people were killed in Iraq's capital Monday after a powerful Shiite Muslim cleric announced he would resign from politics, leading to clashes between his followers and those of rival political groups. Police and medical workers say at least 19 others were injured in the violence following the announcement by...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab Spring#Legislature#Voa#Tunisian
Voice of America

Tigrayan Forces Deny Taking Town in Amhara Region

ADDIS ABABA — A spokesman for forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is denying a report that Tigrayan forces have captured a town in the neighboring Amhara region. Renewed clashes broke out last week between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government after a five-month lull.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Cameroon, Gabon Demarcate Border to Reduce Poaching in Congo Basin

Yaounde — Officials from Cameroon and Congo-Brazzaville have agreed to demarcate their 100-year-old border to reduce border communities’ disputes over forestry and wildlife. The deal follows similar agreements with Gabon in May and the Central African Republic in June. Conservationists say having better defined borders will help crack down on wildlife poaching that has plagued the Congo basin.
AFRICA
Voice of America

Borrell Says EU Members Agree on Suspension of Visa Deal for Russians

PRAGUE — The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says the bloc's 27 members have agreed to suspend an agreement with Russia, which had made it easier for Russians to obtain tourist visas, as a sanction for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Borrell announced the decision, which falls short...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Voice of America

UN: Devastating Floods 'Biggest Challenge' for Pakistan in Decades

Islamabad — Authorities and humanitarian groups are responding to the worst floods Pakistan has experienced in decades, as the devastation has impacted some 33 million people and led to the deaths of almost 1,200 others over the past two months. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Monday that one-third...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

UN: 6 Million Afghans at Risk of Famine as Winter Looms

The United Nations said Monday that 6 million Afghans are on the brink of famine, with winter around the corner and humanitarian appeals dramatically underfunded. "Afghanistan's crisis is a humanitarian crisis. It's an economic crisis. It's a climate crisis. It's a hunger crisis. It's a financial crisis," U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council. "But it's not a hopeless crisis."
WORLD
Voice of America

Aid Moving in Pakistan as Seasonal Floods Affect Tens of Millions

International aid is flowing to Pakistan as the military and volunteers there struggle to rescue many thousands of people trapped in flooding. More than 1,100 have already died as a result of extreme seasonal rains this summer. The Associated Press estimates that nearly one half million people are in camps...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Cash-Strapped Pakistan Gets Much-Needed IMF Bailout

Washington — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved almost $1.2 billion for Pakistan Monday, providing much-needed relief as the country grapples with an economic crisis worsened by massive floods. "Pakistan's economy has been buffeted by adverse external conditions, due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine,...
WORLD
Voice of America

Kenya's Supreme Court Orders Recount of Some Ballot Boxes

NAIROBI — Kenya's Supreme Court has ordered the recount of ballots cast at 15 polling stations during the August 9 presidential election. The order was one of several issued Tuesday as the court began hearing a challenge to the win of President-elect William Ruto. The recount request from Raila...
ELECTIONS
Voice of America

India and China to Take Part in Joint Military Drills with Russia

India and China are among several countries taking part in Russia’s weeklong joint military drills scheduled to get underway on Thursday in the east of the country, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass. While India has previously taken part in multinational military drills in Russia — an...
POLITICS
Voice of America

American Nun, 83, Abducted by Jihadists in Sahel is Free

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — An 83-year-old American nun who was abducted by jihadists in northern Burkina Faso in April has been released, the Catholic Church said. Sister Suellen Tennyson, a nun with the Congregation of Marianites of the Holy Cross, had been kidnapped in the parish of Yalgo, where she had worked since 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy