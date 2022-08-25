The Glassware Martha Stewart Uses To Achieve Her Coastal Grandma Aesthetic Is on Sale on Amazon Today

Though we may be headed into fall, the coastal grandma aesthetic isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Just layer on the white ribbed turtlenecks and cream linen pants, people! To celebrate the new, crisp phase of the cozy aesthetic, gift yourself a set of Martha Stewart ’s favorite glassware — which is currently sold out on her website. We found it on Amazon for 15% off the original listing price, and you know it’s not going to last long.

Stewart, who has a thing for a bee motif, sells the La Rochere French tumblers, highball glasses, and wine glasses on her website. The bee motif was found on Napoleon’s coat of arms and can be found all over Southern France today. The set of 6 highball glasses are currently out of stock on Martha.com , but they’re still available on Amazon for $75 (a 15% markdown from the original listing price of $88).

La Rochere Fine French Glassware Embossed with Napoleon Bee, originally $88

And, as Amazon reviewers will tell you, the quality of these highball glasses is no joke. “I can’t recommend these enough,” one five-star reviewer said . “They are beautifully made and super sturdy. Great to look at, unique design. I’ve been using these in different styles going on 10 years … these are keepers and last a very long time and serve beverages in great style.”

The La Rochere glasses are dishwasher safe and the perfect 15-ounce size for a refreshing glass of ice tea or water. If you prefer smaller glasses, the tumblers are also discounted by 28% today!

La Rochere Fine French Tumblers

And while you’re at it, you might as well add the matching wine glasses to your cart too! They’re also discounted by 25% today.

La Rochere Fine French Wine Glasses, originally $85

It may be a while before they restock on Stewart’s website, so take advantage of this deal now before they disappear.