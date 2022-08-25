ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Glassware Martha Stewart Uses To Achieve Her Coastal Grandma Aesthetic Is on Sale on Amazon Today

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
Though we may be headed into fall, the coastal grandma aesthetic isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Just layer on the white ribbed turtlenecks and cream linen pants, people! To celebrate the new, crisp phase of the cozy aesthetic, gift yourself a set of Martha Stewart ’s favorite glassware — which is currently sold out on her website. We found it on Amazon for 15% off the original listing price, and you know it’s not going to last long.

Stewart, who has a thing for a bee motif, sells the La Rochere French tumblers, highball glasses, and wine glasses on her website. The bee motif was found on Napoleon’s coat of arms and can be found all over Southern France today. The set of 6 highball glasses are currently out of stock on Martha.com , but they’re still available on Amazon for $75 (a 15% markdown from the original listing price of $88).

La Rochere Fine French Glassware Embossed with Napoleon Bee, originally $88


$75



And, as Amazon reviewers will tell you, the quality of these highball glasses is no joke. “I can’t recommend these enough,” one five-star reviewer said . “They are beautifully made and super sturdy. Great to look at, unique design. I’ve been using these in different styles going on 10 years … these are keepers and last a very long time and serve beverages in great style.”

The La Rochere glasses are dishwasher safe and the perfect 15-ounce size for a refreshing glass of ice tea or water. If you prefer smaller glasses, the tumblers are also discounted by 28% today!

La Rochere Fine French Tumblers


Bee Tumblers

$54



And while you’re at it, you might as well add the matching wine glasses to your cart too! They’re also discounted by 25% today.

La Rochere Fine French Wine Glasses, originally $85


La Rochere Wine Glasses, 6

$64



It may be a while before they restock on Stewart’s website, so take advantage of this deal now before they disappear.

SheKnows

Martha Stewart Loves the Steaks From This Online Butcher & They're Having a Rare Sale Today

If something is Martha Stewart-approved, you know it’s going to be good. So when Stewart added D’Artagnan meats to the food and wine section on her website, mouths immediately started watering. D’Artagnan is an online butcher that specializes in high-quality meat cuts, and they’re actually having a rare sale on select meats so you can try these luxury cuts at a major discount. D’Artagnan just debuted its 100% grass-fed beef ribeye steak, which is rich and juicy with a solid ratio of fat to meat. The cut is certified humane and raised without any hormones, stimulants, or antibiotics and the cattle...
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Early Sale Alert! Mattresses, Sofas, and Tables Are Up to 64% Off at Amazon Days Before Labor Day Weekend

Chances are your furniture has been with you for years (maybe even since college?), and if so, an upgrade is in order. If you're ready to introduce some new furniture into the mix, a complete refresh is the way to go. There's no better time to shop for big-ticket items than during a holiday sale, and Amazon is slashing prices on bedroom and living room furniture ahead of Labor Day.
SHOPPING
People

Upgrade Your Bathroom with Amazon's Best-Selling Bath Towel Set While It's on Sale

If your bathroom towels are starting to get thin, now's a great time to invest in a set of fluffy towels backed by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers. Right now, the American Soft Linen 3-Piece Towel Set is 35 percent off at Amazon. The popular towels (they have 31,000 five-star ratings!) are made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, meaning they're soft to the touch. And thanks to their long pile height, they're also super plush and absorbent, so they'll dry you off quickly.
SHOPPING
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Martha Stewart
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Instant Pot Carnitas Are a Weeknight Dinner Miracle

Traditionally, there are two ways we’ve enjoyed carnitas. The first is making carnitas at home, which usually takes hours. The flavor is worth it, but it’s just not realistic to make on a weeknight. Then, there’s the other option — visiting a local taqueria and sampling their carnitas. But it’s just not practical to get take-out every time we have a carnitas craving. Luckily, Martha Stewart understands where we’re coming from, so she dreamt up a solution: pressure cooker carnitas that can be made even on busy weeknights. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart) These...
RECIPES
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

People on Their Feet for 8+ Hours Are Obsessed with These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers — and They're on Sale

You'll never understand the importance of comfortable shoes until you're stuck on your feet for eight or more hours a day. Whether that's for walking around an amusement park or working long shifts, having good footwear is a necessity — and right now, you can get your hands (or shall we say feet) on a stylish and supportive shoe on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

SheKnows

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

