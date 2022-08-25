ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Inside a $24 Million California Palazzo Built by a Self-Tanning Magnate

By Abby Montanez
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fj2KY_0hVM0f3J00

This opulent California manse is like living in an Italian palazzo.

Known as Villa Bellezza , every inch of this 16,000-square-foot structure in Calabasas is a sight to behold. Resembling something you’d see on the shores of Lake Como , the lavishly decorated property is nestled within a private gated community and spans approximately 1.2 acres. The castle-like home took six years to construct and is now back on the market for close to $24 million—which is only $6 million less than its previous asking price. If you can’t help but wonder what’s included, a life-size chess board, 1,100-bottle wine room and Chanel-style infinity pool are among just a few of the amenities.

Owner Robin Gibson, the founder of St.Tropez self-tanner, purchased the vacant lot back in 2003 for $1.16 million. Ever the dreamer, she tapped William Habiliski to fulfill her wanderlust fantasy—construction on the baroque estate was completed in 2010. “My architect told me he’d build me a house that would feel like I’m in Italy all the time,” she told The Wall Street Journal last year.

Architecturally speaking, Villa Bellezza is spot on. There are hand-forged railings, groin-vault ceilings, hand-carved Travertine fireplaces, Juliet balconies and Roman-style bathtubs. It makes you feel as if you just stepped into an exquisite lakeside retreat in Lombardy. One treasure of note is a Renaissance-style mural that was painted on the 24-foot-high ceiling in the great room. Another beloved detail is the striking three-floor staircase.

The property itself comprises a five-bedroom mega-mansion, in addition to a two-bedroom separate guest house. The elaborate primary residence has everything from a library, gym and theater to a wine cellar and massage rooms. A roof deck with a retractable dome makes quite a spectacle and offers 360-degree views of the San Fernando Valley. To top it all off, surrounding the estate are formal French gardens designed by landscape architect James Dean.

When it comes to why Gibson is selling her “forever home,” she said to The WSJ that she was looking to “downsize and travel some more.”

Click here to see all the photos of Villa Bellezza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NdoH_0hVM0f3J00
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $45 Million New York Mansion Sitting Right on the Banks of the Hudson River

Few second-home destinations anywhere in the US experienced Covid-era property booms quite like the Hudson Valley just north of New York City. The area, around 100 miles north of Manhattan, saw prices rise upwards of 20 percent—while notable towns like Kingston became, for a time, the “hottest” real estate markets in the entire nation. The surge was fueled by New York families escaping the city during the initial Covid lockdown and eager for sprawling homes without the Hamptons prices. And the Hudson Valley delivered on both—including a welcome crop of new-build properties to accent the endless historic homes that many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Twinning? Two Side-by-Side Mansions in Florida Built for Twin Brothers Just Listed for $54 Million

Click here to read the full article. Double the mansions, double the fun? Two side-by-side mansions in Fort Lauderdale, built for twin brothers and their families, just hit the market together for $54 million. The French country-style homes sit opposite one another on more than 11 acres of verdant land, and are separated only by a manmade lake. The homes are being listed by chiropractor Robert Lewin, who lived in the larger of the two (at 13000 Lane) with his wife Lisa and their four daughters. The open-air residence spans nearly 17,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a staff...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

This $10.4 Million Oceanfront Mansion Has Stunning Views of Maine’s Coast

Coastal living in Maine doesn’t get dreamier than this property overlooking Phillips Cove. Aptly named the Shorehouse, this newly listed residence from Anne Erwin Sotheby’s International Realty was designed to showcase the beauty of the land on which it’s sited. Set on the scenic waterfront of southern Maine, this seaside mansion offers up spectacular views of not only the nearby bay and rocky beach, but also the Atlantic Ocean. Sitting on just under 2 acres and spanning 7,000 square feet, the stately home was custom built from the ground up in 2018 and has big coastal grandma energy. Soft color palette? Check....
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
Calabasas, CA
Business
State
California State
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tanning#Magnate#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Wine Cellar#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Italian#Chanel#The Wall Street Journal#Travertine Fireplaces#Renaissance
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
SheKnows

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy