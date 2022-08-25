Read full article on original website
Related
Weekly horoscope for August 28 to September 3: What the stars have in store for every zodiac sign revealed
MAR 21 – APR 20. If you feel you need to keep revisiting a money arrangement, things are not quite right for you just yet. And planet Uranus prompts you to get creative plans moving. As for love, Venus fills your chart with fun and frolics. Put serious hopes...
Refinery29
Your September Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Find What You Truly Desire
New season, who dis? Embrace the changes that are coming this month with ease by allowing yourself to heal and make amends with the past. Ultimately, this will lead to a new attitude and perspective within — unlike anything we’ve experienced before. The fall equinox occurs on September...
Horoscope today, Wednesday August 31: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
A message from someone who wants to be part of your life again makes a great start to your day. There are unexpected job opportunities and you realise you are ambitious. Having the sun in your work chart gives you the perfect image and ideas to make progress. Luck, and...
Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you
If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
The most intellectual zodiac signs
Intellect comes in different forms and differs for everyone. Every zodiac sign has wit and intellectual charm but only some have what it takes to be an intellectual human being. Astrologer Lauren Ash told Bustle:. Your sun sign is your ego energy and shows what you want most in this...
SFGate
Horoscope for Wednesday, 8/31/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Being in a partnership means listening to someone else. Do this and you'll learn how to live with them as well. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You're surprised to see a dispute settled so quickly. Part of you feels guilty for making such a fuss, but the only reason this happened is because you spoke up.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week (& They’re Probably Feeling More Disorganized Than Usual)
The cosmos always have a plan, and the more you surrender to the divine flow of the universe, the more you will thrive! That said, if you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of August 22 to 28, this is a reminder to stop holding onto what is no longer in alignment with your truest self. A new astrological season is now in session, and the sun is bringing focus to the house that belongs to Virgo in your birth chart. This means it’s time to get organized. Virgo placements, stand up! Don’t be discouraged if...
Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign
Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
Sagittarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for August 21 to August 27
NOV 23 - DEC 21. An aim-higher sun plus the strength to make and re-make all central bonds in your life… this can be a turning point week for you. Venus adds in the ability to tell the truth 100% in love, even if this is not the easiest path.
ohmymag.co.uk
Cancer, Leo, Virgo: This is what your rising zodiac sign says about you
You’re much more than your sun sign—you have a whole birth chart that details each part of your life, and your rising sign concerns what people think of you the first time you meet. It is determined by the position of the sun on the horizon the moment you were born. If people keep telling you that you give off Pisces vibes but you were born during Libra season, there’s a good chance you have a Pisces rising. If your sign isn’t on the list, be sure to check the other parts in our series!
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 27, 2022. Whenever you are contemplating a major decision, I hope you raise questions like these: 1. Which option shows the most self-respect? 2. Which path would be the best way to honor yourself? 3. Which choice is most likely to help you fulfill the purposes you came to earth to carry out? 4. Which course of action would enable you to express your best gifts? Are there questions you would add, Virgo? I expect the coming months will require you to generate key decisions at a higher rate than usual, so I hope you will make intensive use of my guiding inquiries, as well as any others you formulate.
Elite Daily
This Week’s Horoscope Promises Good Vibes For Every Zodiac Sign
The final week of Leo season is upon us, and in typical fiery fashion, it’s ending with a major bang. With Venus currently in this expressive, confident sign, connection’s taken a bold, assertive approach that’ll reach its peak expression as it trines Jupiter in Aries this week. Then Mars will leave the stable, comfort-oriented sign of Taurus and step into the curious, flexible sign of Gemini, bringing the desire for information, options, and mental stimulation into the cosmos. Communication will likely be where the biggest challenges arise as Mercury in Virgo forms an opposition with Neptune, jumbling logical thinking and the ability to relay essential information. With plenty of excitement (and uncertainty) on the horizon, your August 15, 2022 weekly horoscope is promising plenty of excitement prior to Virgo season, so buckle up, because you’re bound to have your hands full.
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs are the best matches for Leo
Finding the perfect person for oneself can be a task, however, what is astrology if it doesn’t make your life easy? Leos are the Kings and Queens of the zodiac signs and what’s a King without a Queen or vice-versa? Famous Leos like Barack Obama has Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle has Prince Harry. So, who would serve as the perfect match for you, lovely Leo? Bustle analyses three zodiac signs who make the most compatible matches for Leos, they are:
What does the 1111 angel number mean?
TO the mathematicians out there the digits 1111 might translate to one thousand one hundred and eleven. But for the spiritual among us, this specific number has its own equally specific divine significance. What does 1111 mean?. This number, among the more spiritually inclined, is thought to have divine significance...
Get Ready, Because Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Predicting Major Changes In Your Relationships
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 15 to August 21 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
ohmymag.co.uk
These 3 zodiac signs are the most impulsive
Impulses are unstoppable. Some have better control over them while others have none. But what triggers the sense of impulse in a person? Is it greed? Or perhaps hunger? It could be a multitude of things, however, what matters is how much control a person has over these urges. These also might be due to their zodiac signs. According to Metropolitan Girls, here are the three most impulsive zodiac signs.
Opinion: Certain Feelings Should Never Be Tolerated In A Healthy Relationship
I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar and I had reached out asking if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed and multiple texts were ignored although I could see that they had been read.
Comments / 0