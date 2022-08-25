Former mall store manager pleads to embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A former manager at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store pleads guilty to embezzling.

Julius Hastings , 27, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court and received a 5-year probated sentence.

Julius Hastings Wichita County mugshots

The Foot Locker store manager at the time was arrested in 2019 and accused of stealing almost $8,400 from the store.

Police were notified of four missing deposits in March of 2019 and an internal investigation and audit led store investigators to suspect Hastings.

Company officials said four deposits from November 2018 to February 2019 were missing. They ranged from $965 to $3,444. An investigator said Hastings was interviewed at the store and was cooperative and admitted he stole the deposits, saying he had both the keys needed to open the store safe.

Police also obtained surveillance video supporting the charge.

Police said in a written statement Hastings stated he took the money for his then-unborn child

