Palm Beach County, FL

WPBF News 25

Loggerhead Marinelife Center welcomes back sea turtles

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: New leadership at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center. Loggerhead Marinelife Center welcomed the return of turtle patients Monday. Percy, an endangered, juvenile green sea turtle, is being treated for neurological issues, according to the center. This Season: Sea turtle nesting reaches record-high along the...
JUNO BEACH, FL
#Manatees#Swimming#Seaworld
WPBF News 25

Perry, McCammon lead FAU past Charlotte 43-13

BOCA RATON, Fla. — N'Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener on Saturday night. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63 yards for...
BOCA RATON, FL

