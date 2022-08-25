Read full article on original website
Loggerhead Marinelife Center welcomes back sea turtles
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: New leadership at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center. Loggerhead Marinelife Center welcomed the return of turtle patients Monday. Percy, an endangered, juvenile green sea turtle, is being treated for neurological issues, according to the center. This Season: Sea turtle nesting reaches record-high along the...
Palm Beach County Commissioners declare September as 211 Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners presented 211 Helpline of Palm Beach and Treasure Coast with a proclamation declaring September 2022 as 211 Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. "To shine a light on mental health needs in the community and suicide prevention," Sharon...
'It will be extra special for them': Palm Beach County teacher with Artemis 1 ties keeps students excited
JUPITER, Fla. — A Limestone Creek Elementary School teacher within the Palm Beach County School District is making sure her students experience history once the Artemis 1 mission officially launches. The Mission: Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars. Her close friend since...
Palm Beach County Commission to vote whether to require 60-day notice for evictions, rent increases
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Commission willsoon vote on whether to change the rental code to require landlords to provide 60-day notice for evictions or rent increases of more than 5 percent. Miami-Dade County, Broward County and Lake Worth Beach have similar rental codes in...
Woman follows suspect vehicle while calling 911 after being shot in the neck at West Palm Beach intersection
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 44-year-old woman is in critical condition after a road rage incident ended in a shooting. Detectives said people in tw0 separate vehicles got into a verbal altercation before 8:30 a.m. near N. Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
Group of blind and visually impaired veterans from South Florida to witness Artemis 1 launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Dozens of American heroes who are visually impaired or blind will be at theArtemis 1 launch on Monday to witness NASA launching its most powerful rocket ever into space. The South Florida organization Wisdom 4 The Blind is making this all possible, through a collaboration...
Port St. Lucie man arrested after being stopped with AR15, 3 handguns, wearing a tactical vest
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is under arrest after trying to leave the scene of a crash while wearing a tactical vest with multiple weapons and what appeared to be a bomb in his vehicle on Sunday. "There's nothing routine anymore in this job," said Port...
Student arrested after 10mm Glock and ammunition found in Keiser University dorm
West Palm Beach police arrested a 22-year-old college student from the Chicago area for possessing a handgun and two magazines in his dorm at Keiser University. West Palm Beach police say they were alerted by Keiser University staff that a student told them about the items at another student's dorm located at 2600 North Military Trail.
'1,000 Black Girl Books' book clubs promote diversity through literacy
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A program in Martin County aims to inspire young girls of color to read and write by providing them with books they can see themselves in. It’s called 1,000 Black Girl Books. A Moment of Joy: News We Love. At Banner Lake Community Center...
Perry, McCammon lead FAU past Charlotte 43-13
BOCA RATON, Fla. — N'Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener on Saturday night. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63 yards for...
