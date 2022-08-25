Read full article on original website
Loophole Lets 18-Year-Olds Drink Beer at Bar, Will it Work in NY?
A loophole in the law allows teenagers under 21 to order beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks at bars and restaurants. My wife was scrolling through her Facebook feed the other day when I heard her say "no way!" She found a photo of her friend's young son sitting at a bar drinking a beer. Thinking it must be photoshopped or some sort of prank, she read the caption which was posted by the child's mother confirming that the photo was, in fact, real.
How Does New York And Pennsylvania Rate For Most Spoiled Dogs?
Some people love to do this or think it's cute. Some people think it's not a thing that should be done. The subject? Dressing up your pet. The only time my wife and I dressed up our dogs was for a fun event during a Greyhound get-together. We have been adopting Greyhounds for a couple of decades.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
New York Wants To Expand Universal Pre-K Program
Expanding educational opportunities across the country has been a key requirement of many parents and government officials as a way to help close the learning gap that has prevented many in America from being able to advance financially in society. To help accomplish that, the New York State Legislature added...
New York Tops List of Skiing Destinations in the Nation
When you think of skiing you think of Vermont, Colorado and New Hampshire but New York is actually the king of the slopes. I was shocked to find out that New York tops the list of skiing destinations in the United States. I probably shouldn't be too surprised, since so many New Yorkers I know love to hit the slopes every winter.
Picente to Gillibrand: I Expect Better; County Exec Asks Senior NY Senator to Get Involved
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is weighing-in with some harsh words for a U.S. Senator regarding the potential appointment of a new federal judge in the Northern District of New York. U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd had been seeking senior status - a form of semi-retirement for a federal...
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Flo From Progressive’s Ties To Schools In New York
The beauty of streaming television is that you can get caught up on the most popular shows even if they have been over for a few years. I had been hearing so much about the show "Mad Men" and finally had a chance to see it. Although the ending was a little lackluster, I though it was pretty good overall. The show may be over but there are some familiar faces still on television and streaming videos everyday and one one of them is from right here in New York State.
New York State Has Some Of The Happiest And Smiliest Cities In The US
Are cities all across New York State truly happy? Do they smile a lot? New York is home to several of the "happiest and smiliest" cities across the United States. Data analysts at HouseFresh processed thousands of Instagram selfies to find the happiest places in the U.S. New York wasn't at the top of the list, but we also weren't at the bottom either. We could all use a boost in smiling across New York though, as this study has found.
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York
Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
The Shocking Cost of College Tuition in New York State
Today President Joe Biden announced that there will be a huge bailout for people with student debt. According to College Tuition Compare, there are 514 colleges in New York State and they claim that the average cost for tuition at a 4 year university in New York is over $23,000 for students who live in the state and just over $30,000 for students who live out of state. Imagine going back for your Master's degree.
Is It Legal To Cross Canadian Border From New York State With Cannabis?
Now that marijuana is legal in both Canada and New York State, can you take it with you when you drive across the border to visit? The Canadian government legalized adult-use recreational cannabis on October 17, 2018. According to Canadian law,. - adults can possess up to 30 grams of...
You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York
If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.
New York Earned A Title This Year That’s Horrible For Health
2022 just earned New York State an award that isn't exactly good news for physical or mental health. Time Out reported on a new study by UK mattress site Mornings and officially crowned New York as the state with the worst amount of sleep. Specifically, New York City is actually the most sleep-deprived city in the world:
New Yorkers Would Be Willing To Share Their Personal Data – For a Price
It's a fact that companies absolutely love when they're able to get their hands on our internet browsing history because it gives them an intimate look into our personal lives which they can use to tailor their advertising. What's terrifying though is the number of New Yorkers who would be totally fine with selling their personal data and honestly, for not much money.
Whoa There! New York State Police Aren’t Horsing Around With This Runaway
Whoa! License and registration, please. New York State Police weren't horsing around with this runaway. Troopers Garbacz and Dew helped capture a runaway horse in the town of Ithaca, New York. After stopping to fill up her belly, the filly was reunited with her owner. Hold Your Horses. This isn't...
New York State Updates COVID Guidance For Schools
New York State officials released new guidance for schools. On Monday, with the upcoming school year a few weeks away, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul updated COVID guidance for schools across New York State. "Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped...
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
