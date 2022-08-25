Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO