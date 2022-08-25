BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Watch out Glasgow! There’s a new whip in town with endless uses and opportunities for animals. Connie Greer, General Manager for Barren River Animal Welfare Association, says, “I think I was the first one that said, ‘Hey, we should just get a bus (kidding),’ and we made it reality. It’s right here, and that is to haul the animals. First and foremost that is what this bus is for. It’s to transport a large amount of animals that if we should flood, we can get them out safely and get them to higher ground.”

