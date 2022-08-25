ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox

Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Barren County dairy wins Gold Medal Awards at Kentucky State Fair

HISEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Legacy Dairy won Gold Medal Awards for both their white and chocolate milk at this year’s state fair. This is the 4th generation of the Jones Family on their farm in Hiseville. Doug and Genelle, and their children Ally and Jagger, started marketing their milk in March 2020, and now offer their Gold Medal Award-winning milk to 20 area counties. Doug is a diagnostic medical sonographer and Genelle is a kindergarten teacher. Ally acts as the office manager at Legacy Dairy and Jagger is a senior at Glasgow High School.
HISEVILLE, KY
WBKO

New BRAWA bus creates endless opportunities for shelter pets

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Watch out Glasgow! There’s a new whip in town with endless uses and opportunities for animals. Connie Greer, General Manager for Barren River Animal Welfare Association, says, “I think I was the first one that said, ‘Hey, we should just get a bus (kidding),’ and we made it reality. It’s right here, and that is to haul the animals. First and foremost that is what this bus is for. It’s to transport a large amount of animals that if we should flood, we can get them out safely and get them to higher ground.”
GLASGOW, KY
msn.com

Ford electric battery plant in Hardin County making progress

One year after Ford announced plans to build a nearly $6 billion electric battery plant in Hardin County, the economic ripple continues to be felt. Earlier in August, Lotte Aluminum announced plans to build Elizabethtown's T.J. Patterson Industrial Park. This week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Advanced Nano Products would do the same. In all, there would be more than 200 new jobs with the addition of these companies.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

WKU PD asking public’s help in search for car

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Western Kentucky University Police Department is asking assistance in identifying the owner or driver of a blue, four-door car. If you know any information, please call the WKU PD at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. In addition, calls may be anonymous.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Murder-for-hire scheme thwarted in Hart County

HORSE CAVE — Authorities in Hart County say a man was arrested after an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. The Hart Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the scheme on Aug. 19. An investigation found an inmate in Hart County had solicited an unnamed person to murder his estranged wife. He allegedly arranged payment and provided strategies to carry out the crime.
HART COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Stray showers possible through tonight, but better rain chances move in Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though the chance for a shower is low, we cannot rule one out through the remainder of our Sunday. Any showers that do occur will not be a washout by any means. A better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive as we kick off the work week. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature a wet pattern for us, so grab the umbrella as you head out for the day. Things turn cooler and more pleasant as we end the work week. We’ll be back the low and mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Man arrested for attempted rape, kidnapping on rail-trail

A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Saturday morning on attempted rape and kidnapping charges near the rail-trail in the area of the park at West Ninth and Seventh Street. The victim dialed 911 at about 11:30 p.m. Friday and dispatchers heard her yelling “he is going to kill me,” according to the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
msn.com

There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing

Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

WKU Hilltopper fans tailgate to kickoff 2022 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 college football season is officially underway! With the return of college football, also comes the pre-game festivities outside of the stadium. The tailgating experience outside of L.T. Smith Stadium was filled with lots of comradery amongst the WKU faithful. Many Hilltopper fans were...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Tops Welcome Back College Football by Beating Austin Peay, 38-27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the very first college football game of 2022, wide receiver Malachi Corley hauled in three touchdown passes while the WKU defense forced three turnovers, and the Hilltoppers opened the 2022 campaign with a 38-27 victory over Austin Peay Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WHAS 11

Reed throws four TD passes, Western Kentucky rolls in opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes in his Western Kentucky debut and the Hilltoppers defeated Austin Peay 38-27 in a season-opener on Saturday. Reed's first three TD throws went to Malachi Corley, a sophomore who caught 73 passes last season. Western Kentucky recovered a fumble near midfield after Corley's third touchdown catch and Reed quickly found All-American candidate Daewood Davis deep over the middle for a 48-yard score and a 35-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

