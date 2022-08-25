Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages
This is the moment a black man who was shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart was profiled and harassed by an employee who called the cops when the shopper refused to leave the store. Video shows Michael Mangum confronting Walmart employee Joe Williams, a theft prevention worker, after he...
Illinois Walmart stores hit with discrimination complaint after denying service to transgender customer
Discrimination charges have been filed against Walmart by a customer who said they were denied service because they are transgender. Skyler Hyatt, 36, in a complaint filed with the Illinois Human Rights Department this month, said Walmart employees at two stores last year refused to cash a money order because he has been unable to legally change his name from that he was given at birth.
Walmart Ordered to Pay $4.4 Million to Black Man For Racial Profiling
Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4 million to Michael Mangum, who filed a lawsuit against the supermarket chain last year after an employee racially profiled him. Mangum, who is Black, sued Walmart after he alleged he was followed by a security worker in a Wood Village, Oregon store, per CBS News. In court documents, Mangum said he went to the Walmart location to purchase a light bulb for his refrigerator, but noticed security worker Joe Williams following him around the store. He then confronted the worker, who threatened to call the police if he did not leave. When he refused to leave the premises, Williams allegedly said he would tell authorities that Mangum threatened him with violence.
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
WATCH: White Woman Demands Lease From Black Man, Calls Cops On Him
'I didn’t think I’d have to experience this outside of the South.'
Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead
A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired
A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
Step-Mom Lies to Cops After Stealing Money from Stepson
Is it ever okay to take money from family members without permission?. As if blended families weren't difficult enough to navigate, matters can get even more complicated if there is deceitful and criminal behaviour happening within a home.
White Man Arrested After Pulling Rifle On Black Landscapers In Viral Video
'You don’t arm yourself with an assault rifle and threaten someone over something so trivial,' the Clearwater Police Chief says.
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
Alabama pastor left 'traumatized' after being arrested while watering his neighbors flowers, his lawyer says
Video shows the pastor being arrested after refusing to give the officers identification while he watered his neighbors flowers.
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: bestlifeonline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Family Dollar hit with fines of $1.2 million after being accused of 'flagrantly ignoring workplace safety regulations' at 2 Ohio stores
The federal regulators accused Family Dollar, one of the largest US discount retailers, of exposing its employees to the risk of injuries.
Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than they report to state regulators
This story is part of a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. Read the first story here. Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out...
Six Georgia Police Officers on Leave Over Vile Ring Camera Footage
Six Georgia police officers have been put on leave after a homeowner’s security camera recorded one of them saying the n-word during a visit to the homeowner’s residence. The video, which went viral, shows the officers standing on the porch inquiring about the homeowner’s son and then calling him the n-word. The officer is then seen throwing the homeowner’s front door camera into bushes next to the porch. “It’s Miss Madden’s understanding that the police were there looking for her son. When she learned of that, she turned him in to the police department, well, the sheriff’s office,” the homeowner’s lawyer said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident and officers Donald Bramblett, Dylan Harmon, Zachary Heyboer, Sgt. William Osteen and Detective Elizabeth Wegienka remain on leave.Read it at WSB-TV
Massachusetts became the 18th state to outlaw Black hair discrimination. Here's the tangled history of the CROWN Act.
45% of Black school girls have experienced hair discrimination and Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair.
Texas woman charged with holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage
A Texas woman has been accused of holding over a dozen undocumented immigrants hostage in her home, threatening to deprive them of food and water and refusing to let them leave until they "worked off" thousands of dollars of "debt."
Georgia Daycare Owner Charged with Over 30 Child Abuse-Related Crimes After Years of Suspicious Injuries Were Alleged
A daycare owner in Georgia has been charged with a litany of crimes after authorities say they received numerous reports of alleged child abuse. Connie Pound, 61, stands accused of several dozen charges including one count of aggravated battery and 30 counts of cruelty to children. “A lot of black...
Parents Arrested After Attempting To Grab Their Children During School Lockdown
Police reportedly used stun guns on at least two parents who arrived for their kids after reports of an armed man on a school campus.
Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for brutally attacking an Asian family at a Sam's Club amid the pandemic as he believed they were Chinese, whom he erroneously blamed for spreading COVID-19. The Justice Department said 21-year-old Jose Gomez III of Midland, Texas, was sentenced on Thursday, months after he plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges in February.
