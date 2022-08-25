ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages

This is the moment a black man who was shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart was profiled and harassed by an employee who called the cops when the shopper refused to leave the store. Video shows Michael Mangum confronting Walmart employee Joe Williams, a theft prevention worker, after he...
The Hill

Illinois Walmart stores hit with discrimination complaint after denying service to transgender customer

Discrimination charges have been filed against Walmart by a customer who said they were denied service because they are transgender. Skyler Hyatt, 36, in a complaint filed with the Illinois Human Rights Department this month, said Walmart employees at two stores last year refused to cash a money order because he has been unable to legally change his name from that he was given at birth.
Complex

Walmart Ordered to Pay $4.4 Million to Black Man For Racial Profiling

Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4 million to Michael Mangum, who filed a lawsuit against the supermarket chain last year after an employee racially profiled him. Mangum, who is Black, sued Walmart after he alleged he was followed by a security worker in a Wood Village, Oregon store, per CBS News. In court documents, Mangum said he went to the Walmart location to purchase a light bulb for his refrigerator, but noticed security worker Joe Williams following him around the store. He then confronted the worker, who threatened to call the police if he did not leave. When he refused to leave the premises, Williams allegedly said he would tell authorities that Mangum threatened him with violence.
Daily Mail

Two people are killed when man 'dressed in black with two duffel bags' and armed with an AR-15-style rifle starts 'spraying bullets in the aisles' of an Oregon Safeway before he is shot dead

A gunman clad in all-black walked into a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, and shot two people dead with an AR-15 yesterday evening before found dead himself by authorities. Police responded to multiple 911 calls from Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm local time, when panicked shoppers claimed a man dressed in black was 'spraying shots' from an automatic rifle in the parking lot.
The Independent

Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired

A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
TheDailyBeast

Six Georgia Police Officers on Leave Over Vile Ring Camera Footage

Six Georgia police officers have been put on leave after a homeowner’s security camera recorded one of them saying the n-word during a visit to the homeowner’s residence. The video, which went viral, shows the officers standing on the porch inquiring about the homeowner’s son and then calling him the n-word. The officer is then seen throwing the homeowner’s front door camera into bushes next to the porch. “It’s Miss Madden’s understanding that the police were there looking for her son. When she learned of that, she turned him in to the police department, well, the sheriff’s office,” the homeowner’s lawyer said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident and officers Donald Bramblett, Dylan Harmon, Zachary Heyboer, Sgt. William Osteen and Detective Elizabeth Wegienka remain on leave.Read it at WSB-TV
UPI News

Texas man who attacked Asian family at Sam's Club sentenced to 25 years

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for brutally attacking an Asian family at a Sam's Club amid the pandemic as he believed they were Chinese, whom he erroneously blamed for spreading COVID-19. The Justice Department said 21-year-old Jose Gomez III of Midland, Texas, was sentenced on Thursday, months after he plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges in February.
