ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless

The city of Redmond said Monday it has dropped controversial plans to allow a new "safe parking" spot for homeless residents on city-owned land that sparked concern and drew a packed crowd to last week's city council meeting. The post City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘This doesn’t have to happen’: Reactions to Bend shooting from officials, city council, Safeway, workers’ union

Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon's two U.S. senators and others issued statements Monday in the wake of Sunday evening's shooting at Bend's Forum Shopping Center that left three people dead, including the gunman. The post ‘This doesn’t have to happen’: Reactions to Bend shooting from officials, city council, Safeway, workers’ union appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prineville, OR
Government
City
Dayville, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
City
Prineville, OR
City
John Day, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting

SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#South Fork#Culvert#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘A dark night in Bend’: Police to release info in Safeway shooting; mayor’s statement, community vigil tonight

Bend Police called a news conference for 12:30 p.m. Monday to release more details about Sunday night's shooting at the Eastside Safeway, while Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman issued a statement on "a dark night in Bend" and announced a community vigil Monday evening at Drake Park. The post ‘A dark night in Bend’: Police to release info in Safeway shooting; mayor’s statement, community vigil tonight appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Oregon Safeway Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Plus Gunman

A Sunday evening shooting at a Safeway shopping center in Bend, Oregon has left three people dead, including the shooter, and another person injured. None of the victims nor the suspected shooter, who used an AR-15 and may have taken his own life, have yet been identified. [CNN]. The SF...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
elkhornmediagroup.com

Governor Kate Brown issues statement on Bend shooting

Salem, Or-Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement on the shooting that occurred in Bend last night:. “I am asking all Oregonians to keep the victims of last night’s shooting in Bend and their families in your thoughts and in your hearts today. Every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don’t know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event.
BEND, OR
msn.com

20 Spectacular Things To Do in Bend, Oregon

Whether you’re looking for a jam-packed day of adventure or a relaxing night at a brewery, Bend has just what you need. Between the miles of hiking trails, charming downtown streets, and views right from the center of town, you’ll find no shortage of things to do in Bend, Oregon, during your visit.
BEND, OR
The Hill

Two people fatally shot at Oregon grocery store

Two people were fatally shot on Sunday night by a gunman who opened fire at an Oregon grocery store before he was found dead, authorities said. Police responded around 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Forum Shopping Center in the city of Bend, which is about three hours outside of Portland, according to the Bend Police Department.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

New 84-unit apartment project breaks ground in NW Redmond

A new 84-unit apartment project has broken ground in northwest Redmond, off Highway 97 and Teak Avenue. Momentasize Development is proud to announce the groundbreaking of a new 84-unit apartment project in Redmond, OR. Highlights of the project include:. Location: Northwest Redmond, OR. Size: 84 apartment units and 24 storage...
REDMOND, OR
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket

Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated

Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy