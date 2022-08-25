Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Natural gas line hit on ODOT project; Bend’s Third Street closed for four hours
Part of Third Street (N. Highway 97) in Bend was closed for four hours Monday while crews repaired a six-inch natural gas line hit during ODOT's road improvement project. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant....
City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless
The city of Redmond said Monday it has dropped controversial plans to allow a new "safe parking" spot for homeless residents on city-owned land that sparked concern and drew a packed crowd to last week's city council meeting. The post City of Redmond drops disputed city-owned location to expand ‘safe parking’ for the homeless appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Location changed for Monday night Bend open house on unsanctioned camping code
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend’s informational open house on the camping code process has moved locations due to the active investigation into Sunday’s shooting at the Eastside Safeway in Bend. The informational open house, originally scheduled at the Municipal Court, will now take place this...
‘This doesn’t have to happen’: Reactions to Bend shooting from officials, city council, Safeway, workers’ union
Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon's two U.S. senators and others issued statements Monday in the wake of Sunday evening's shooting at Bend's Forum Shopping Center that left three people dead, including the gunman. The post ‘This doesn’t have to happen’: Reactions to Bend shooting from officials, city council, Safeway, workers’ union appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Early-morning fire destroys abandoned house NE of Madras; crews stop half-acre wildfire
A fire destroyed a long-abandoned house northeast of Madras early Friday morning and spread to about a half-acre of grass before Jefferson County Fire and EMS crews could stop it. The post Early-morning fire destroys abandoned house NE of Madras; crews stop half-acre wildfire appeared first on KTVZ.
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
Shooting at NE Bend Safeway: St. Charles reports one person dead, another in good condition
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police rushed to the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend Sunday evening on a report of an active-shooter situation with one or two gunmen and at least one person dead. The post Shooting at NE Bend Safeway: St. Charles reports one person dead, another in good condition appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims
Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night. One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper. That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Prineville Police taking part in national high-visibility enforcement, seeking out impaired drivers
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Friday and through Sept. 5, the Prineville Police Department will be participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's High-Visibility Enforcement national event for the Labor Day holiday. The goal is to increase the number of officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers,...
‘A dark night in Bend’: Police to release info in Safeway shooting; mayor’s statement, community vigil tonight
Bend Police called a news conference for 12:30 p.m. Monday to release more details about Sunday night's shooting at the Eastside Safeway, while Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman issued a statement on "a dark night in Bend" and announced a community vigil Monday evening at Drake Park. The post ‘A dark night in Bend’: Police to release info in Safeway shooting; mayor’s statement, community vigil tonight appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts
Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening. The post Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts appeared first on KTVZ.
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Oregon Safeway Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Plus Gunman
A Sunday evening shooting at a Safeway shopping center in Bend, Oregon has left three people dead, including the shooter, and another person injured. None of the victims nor the suspected shooter, who used an AR-15 and may have taken his own life, have yet been identified. [CNN]. The SF...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Governor Kate Brown issues statement on Bend shooting
Salem, Or-Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement on the shooting that occurred in Bend last night:. “I am asking all Oregonians to keep the victims of last night’s shooting in Bend and their families in your thoughts and in your hearts today. Every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don’t know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event.
3 dead including shooter at Bend shopping center
Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, police confirmed late Sunday.
msn.com
20 Spectacular Things To Do in Bend, Oregon
Whether you’re looking for a jam-packed day of adventure or a relaxing night at a brewery, Bend has just what you need. Between the miles of hiking trails, charming downtown streets, and views right from the center of town, you’ll find no shortage of things to do in Bend, Oregon, during your visit.
Two people fatally shot at Oregon grocery store
Two people were fatally shot on Sunday night by a gunman who opened fire at an Oregon grocery store before he was found dead, authorities said. Police responded around 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Forum Shopping Center in the city of Bend, which is about three hours outside of Portland, according to the Bend Police Department.
KTVZ
New 84-unit apartment project breaks ground in NW Redmond
A new 84-unit apartment project has broken ground in northwest Redmond, off Highway 97 and Teak Avenue. Momentasize Development is proud to announce the groundbreaking of a new 84-unit apartment project in Redmond, OR. Highlights of the project include:. Location: Northwest Redmond, OR. Size: 84 apartment units and 24 storage...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket
Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting at Oregon Safeway Supermarket. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Bend shooting: At least 3 dead in shooting...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
Bend shooting: 3 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Oregon Safeway
BEND, Ore. — Law enforcement swarmed the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, late Sunday evening after receiving reports of an active-shooter situation that left three people dead, including the suspect. Update 1:39 p.m. EDT Aug. 29: The alleged gunman was armed with an AR-15 style...
Comments / 0