Salem, Or-Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement on the shooting that occurred in Bend last night:. “I am asking all Oregonians to keep the victims of last night’s shooting in Bend and their families in your thoughts and in your hearts today. Every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don’t know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event.

BEND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO