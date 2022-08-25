ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Barbara Hackman
5d ago

True. How are the PGA players going to harm the LIV players? What by winning more money(PGA) Besides Phil Mickelson slammed the Saudis, and now he's playing for them. Those guys don't need to know what Tiger and Rory were talking about. I thought that it was about revamping the PGA, since those guys are gone. Nobody forced them Togo. They went on their own. So now they need to mind their own business.

gladileftny
6d ago

they aren't entitled to info from a private player meeting.

The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win

Rory McIlroy pulled off an improbable feat to cap the week off with a FedEx Cup title at East Lake Golf Club down in Atlanta Georgia. McIlroy, however, sounded almost apologetic after his victory, believing that Scottie Scheffler deserved to win the championship more than him. Via Kyle Porter of CBS: “I think he deserves […] The post Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN

Open champion Cameron Smith, five others leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

ATLANTA -- As Billy Horschel approached the 18th green in Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, he couldn't help but wonder whether it was the last time he'd play with his good friend, Cameron Smith, on the PGA Tour. Horschel and Smith both live...
Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy pulled out all the stops as he erased a six-shot deficit to claim yet another FedEx Cup Championship. McIlroy entered the final round of the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia playing alongside tournament leader Scottie Scheffler. It was thought to be a foregone conclusion that […] The post Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rory McIlroy wins PGA Tour Championship on final-round surge

Rory McIlroy (-21) erased a six-stroke deficit against Scottie Scheffler (-20) on Sunday to win the Tour Championship, pocketing a record $18 million prize. Why it matters: That was the largest final-round comeback in Tour Championship history, helping McIlroy become the first-ever three-time winner of the FedEx Cup. Recap: Entering...
Rory McIlroy became golf's biggest figure in 2022 by being here, there and everywhere

Before there was Forrest Gump, present for seemingly all of American history's biggest events from 1962 to 1972, there was Leonard Zelig, Woody Allen's chameleon creation who was seemingly everywhere at once, and all things—both good and bad—to all people. Now that Rory McIlroy has won the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize, what stands out in the aftermath is his own Zelig-esque ubiquity in this strangest of years.
