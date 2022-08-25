Read full article on original website
Barbara Hackman
5d ago
True. How are the PGA players going to harm the LIV players? What by winning more money(PGA) Besides Phil Mickelson slammed the Saudis, and now he's playing for them. Those guys don't need to know what Tiger and Rory were talking about. I thought that it was about revamping the PGA, since those guys are gone. Nobody forced them Togo. They went on their own. So now they need to mind their own business.
Reply
7
gladileftny
6d ago
they aren't entitled to info from a private player meeting.
Reply(4)
13
Related
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win
Rory McIlroy pulled off an improbable feat to cap the week off with a FedEx Cup title at East Lake Golf Club down in Atlanta Georgia. McIlroy, however, sounded almost apologetic after his victory, believing that Scottie Scheffler deserved to win the championship more than him. Via Kyle Porter of CBS: “I think he deserves […] The post Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy HATES that LIV Golf players will turn up for BMW PGA at Wentworth
Rory McIlroy pocketed a cool $18 million for winning the FedEx Cup for a record third time, and then immediately turned his attention to his next tournament on the schedule where he will face a number of LIV Golf players at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Fresh off launching...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rory McIlroy Felt the Need to Apologize to Scottie Scheffler’s Family After Stealing $12.25 Million From His Hands
Rory McIlroy felt Scottie Scheffler deserved to win the FedEx Cup title. The post Rory McIlroy Felt the Need to Apologize to Scottie Scheffler’s Family After Stealing $12.25 Million From His Hands appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
Report: Joaquin Niemann secures monster payday after agreeing to join LIV Golf
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
ESPN
Open champion Cameron Smith, five others leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf
ATLANTA -- As Billy Horschel approached the 18th green in Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, he couldn't help but wonder whether it was the last time he'd play with his good friend, Cameron Smith, on the PGA Tour. Horschel and Smith both live...
Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship
On Sunday, Rory McIlroy pulled out all the stops as he erased a six-shot deficit to claim yet another FedEx Cup Championship. McIlroy entered the final round of the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia playing alongside tournament leader Scottie Scheffler. It was thought to be a foregone conclusion that […] The post Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
LIV Golf players asked not to wear logos, can skip pro-am at BMW PGA Championship
The DP World Tour has asked the LIV Golf players scheduled to compete in next month's BMW PGA Championship to refrain from wearing LIV logos on their clothes, according to an email sent to the players from DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley on Tuesday. In the memo, Pelley informed...
Rory McIlroy wins PGA Tour Championship on final-round surge
Rory McIlroy (-21) erased a six-stroke deficit against Scottie Scheffler (-20) on Sunday to win the Tour Championship, pocketing a record $18 million prize. Why it matters: That was the largest final-round comeback in Tour Championship history, helping McIlroy become the first-ever three-time winner of the FedEx Cup. Recap: Entering...
Rory McIlroy wins incredible £15.3m prize by claiming Tour Championship to also top the FedEx Cup in Atlanta
RORY McIlroy won an incredible £15.3m prize by claiming Tour Championship to also top the FedEx Cup in Atlanta. McIlroy remarkably overturned a six-shot deficit in the final round of the Tour Championship to become the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times. McIlroy carded a closing...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy became golf's biggest figure in 2022 by being here, there and everywhere
Before there was Forrest Gump, present for seemingly all of American history's biggest events from 1962 to 1972, there was Leonard Zelig, Woody Allen's chameleon creation who was seemingly everywhere at once, and all things—both good and bad—to all people. Now that Rory McIlroy has won the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize, what stands out in the aftermath is his own Zelig-esque ubiquity in this strangest of years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little League WS outhits MLB for viewers … again
It’s unfair to compare millionaire baseball players to little-leaguers. But not in the way you think. More people watched the
MLB・
Hilarious story about Luka Doncic from World Cup qualifiers goes viral
Luka Doncic is making his case for the most interesting man in the NBA. A tremendous story about the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic made the rounds online this week. A report from German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung claimed that Doncic, who is currently overseas playing for his native Slovenia, was enjoying himself the night before a FIBA World Cup European qualifiers game against Germany.
NBA・
‘You’ve just started a war’: Iga Swiatek wades into row over US Open balls
The use of different tennis balls for men’s and women’s matches in New York has sparked a debate about inequality
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
19K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 20