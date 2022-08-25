Read full article on original website
Transformer fire causes outage
An equipment fire is being blamed for a power outage that affected thousands in the northern end of Rockingham County Sunday. Dominion Energy reports that a fire at the substation in Timberville cut power to most of Timberville and Broadway about two in the afternoon. The outage affected numerous businesses, including the Wal-Mart and Food Lion which both had to close.
WSVA Allergy report for August 29, 2022
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: August 29, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
Relay For Life Shenandoah County
Join WSVA and the rest of the Shenandoah County Community as we band together to raise money for the fight against cancer!. Mark your calendar now to join us on Saturday, September 10th 2022 from 3:00 – 10:00 PM at the the Shenandoah County Park to Celebrate Survivors, Remember Loved Ones, and Fight Back Against Cancer!
WSVA Early Mornings, 8/29/22 – Shenandoah County Fair
Ticks can carry disease and lead to serious illness. Mark Viette talks about types of ticks, In the Garden airs live, Saturday mornings between 8 and 11 a.m. eastern time. You can listen live by streaming WSVA Radio. www.wsvaonline.com. To ask a question, call 540-433-9782 between 8 and 11 a.m....
Humid with thunderstorms in spots
August 27, 2022 Today: humid with more clouds than sun; a thunderstorm in spots this afternoon. High 85. Winds eastnortheast…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help You…
Dukes Men’s Soccer falls at home to NJIT, 1-0
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a defensive stalemate began the contest, James Madison men’s soccer fell to NJIT, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Sentara Park. The Dukes fall to 1-1, as the Highlanders move to 1-0-1. Redshirt sophomore Ethan Taylor and freshman Cameron Arnold led the offense, each getting...
James Madison Women’s Soccer blanks La Salle, 2-0
PHILADELPHIA – James Madison women’s soccer recorded a shutout for the fourth time in as many games as they took down La Salle, 2-0, on Sunday evening at McCarthy Stadium. The Dukes move to 3-0-1, their best start to a season since starting 4-0 in 2007, while the Explorers take their first loss of the season and drop to 3-1.
JMU Field Hockey uses big second quarter to defeat Bucknell
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The James Madison field hockey team used its fast-paced offense to top Bucknell, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. The Dukes improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Bison begin their season 0-2. Five different players scored for JMU, two of...
