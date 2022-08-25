Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Axsome Therapeutics recently picked up a big FDA win, and has a rising star with a drug it recently acquired. Vertex Pharmaceuticals dominates the treatment of cystic fibrosis, but could soon expand beyond that indication. Novavax awaits a potentially big boost from COVID-19 omicron boosters. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why Curaleaf, Canopy, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Just Popped
President Biden hasn't been a huge fan of legalized pot, but Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor hopes to change that at the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh. But even on the slim chance he succeeds, that might not change prospects for most marijuana stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
Growing $250,000 to $1 million by 2032 requires a lofty 14.8% compounded return, but it's possible. The good news is that the 10-year time horizon is perfect for long-term buy-and-hold investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)
FAANG stocks gained attention as some of the most popular tech companies. One that looks especially of interest now is iPhone maker Apple. Despite its size, the tech giant continues to find new and creative ways to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Thanks to healthy budget surpluses, many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Motley Fool
Is It Still Possible to Become a Millionaire With Crypto?
In the past, crypto's claim to fame has been its explosive returns. However, as prices sink, some investors are questioning its potential. It's still possible to make a lot of money with crypto, but it requires the right strategy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Stop Funding Your 401(k) ASAP
Saving for retirement independently is an important thing. Having access to a 401(k) plan doesn't mean you have to keep contributing. There may be a better home for your hard-earned savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Financial Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Insurance company Aflac has increased its dividend annually for four decades. Investment manager T. Rowe Price has upped its annual payout for three and a half decades. Toronto-Dominion Bank has paid a dividend for over 160 years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70
Delaying your Social Security claim until 70 means snagging a higher monthly benefit for life. But there are risks involved in delaying your filing you may not want to take on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
The $64,000 Question Facing Ethereum: Will It Really Be Better After the Merge?
The Merge is a major technological upgrade for Ethereum that will improve the overall performance of the Ethereum ecosystem. But by how much?. In addition to questions about overall performance gains, there are also questions about how decentralized the new proof-of-stake blockchain will be. Investors should adjust their expectations about...
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now
SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Mega-Growth Stocks That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Israel Englander recently increased his stake in Tesla, while David Shaw added to his position in Datadog. Tesla's revenue climbed 60% over the past year, and the company achieved an industry-leading operating margin. Datadog's revenue rose 79% over the past year, and free cash flow soared 168%. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
My Top ETF to Buy and Hold Forever
The strongest investments are the ones with potential for long-term growth. With the right strategy, it's possible to become a millionaire by investing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Are You Eligible for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?
The maximum Social Security pays out each month is $4,194 in 2022. You will most likely not be eligible for the maximum benefit. You would have needed to earn a lot of money to qualify for such a large check. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why the Shine Was off Apple Stock on Monday
A large and powerful government agency is apparently preparing to file a complaint against the company. If accurate, this reported effort would hardly be the first instance of Federal authorities attempting to come down hard on tech giants. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Simply Cannot Be Stopped
Shopify will drive growth by competing on a much higher level. Bill.com's growth is holding up despite economic uncertainty. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
