ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 1

Related
k105.com

Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers

During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Dumas Rescue Offering Assistance For Flood Victims Denied By FEMA

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Have you been denied for FEMA following the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky?. Dumas Rescue, along with Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Prestonsburg KY, is happy to say we have a contact of 5 retired attorneys willing to spend some time doing this type of assistance!
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazard, KY
Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hazard, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
wymt.com

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - August 29, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an exciting Community Trust Bank WYMT Pike County Bowl weekend, the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 has had some shakeups. The Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten will be revealed every Monday during Mountain News at Six.
HAZARD, KY
q95fm.net

Police Investigating A Series Of ATM Thefts In Southern Kentucky

A series of ATMs thefts happening in southern Kentucky is under investigation. Automated teller machines from different stores in several counties have been stolen. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say they believe all the thefts are connected to the same people. The same crew has hit at...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress
WKYT 27

University of Kentucky program offers free eye care in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky Global Opthalmology Program visited Hazard to offer free eye care to Eastern Kentuckians on Saturday. The visit is part of a regular stop for the program, but this time was more meaningful. Global Opthalomology Program director Ana Bastos says they knew the need for eye care might be even greater after the flood.
HAZARD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
wymt.com

Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding

FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fisty local Kelly Smith lives right by his business, Smith’s scrap yard, and was home when the flood hit. His apartment is above a car wash, but his dogs were still on the ground when the flood waters rushed through. Once the water finally receded,...
FISTY, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Police Recover Stolen Semi Tires And Make Arrest

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says thanks to tips provided on their Facebook page, a man has been arrested in connection to a tire theft case. After investigators posted a picture of a pickup truck hauling 4 semi tires, information was developed on a possible suspect. Detective Taylor McDaniel arrested 39-year-old Casey Lee Reed off Bert Allen Road. Investigators recovered the four stolen semi tires and rims found in Reed’s possession. Reed was charged with receiving stolen property and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Perry County Man Faces Potential Life Sentence

A man out of Perry County is now facing a potential life sentence, following his indictment on drug and gun charges in federal court. 49-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini, of Viper, was indicted on four-counts of meth distribution, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and two-counts of felon in possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense. The combination of both drug and gun charges means Mobelini faces a possible sentence of life in prison- if convicted.
PERRY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy