k105.com
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
q95fm.net
Dumas Rescue Offering Assistance For Flood Victims Denied By FEMA
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Have you been denied for FEMA following the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky?. Dumas Rescue, along with Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Prestonsburg KY, is happy to say we have a contact of 5 retired attorneys willing to spend some time doing this type of assistance!
Whitley County sheriffs monitoring group of ATM thieves
The group of individuals are damaging and stealing ATMs in front of businesses after regular business hours.
wymt.com
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
wymt.com
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - August 29, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an exciting Community Trust Bank WYMT Pike County Bowl weekend, the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 has had some shakeups. The Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten will be revealed every Monday during Mountain News at Six.
q95fm.net
Police Investigating A Series Of ATM Thefts In Southern Kentucky
A series of ATMs thefts happening in southern Kentucky is under investigation. Automated teller machines from different stores in several counties have been stolen. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say they believe all the thefts are connected to the same people. The same crew has hit at...
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear announces $2.4 million for safety, infrastructure in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear was in Lawrence County to award funding for safety and infrastructure projects in the area. The plans for the $2.4 million in funding are to build a new walking and biking path, renovate a fire station, build a fire station and install waterlines to nearly 60 homes.
Thieves target ATMs in southern Kentucky businesses
The Whitley County Sheriff‘s Department, the Corbin Police Department, and law enforcement agencies across state lines in Tennessee are trying to catch a group of thieves that have been targeting southern Kentucky businesses.
wymt.com
Appalachian Writers Workshop helps raise funds for flooded Knott Co. school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sentences and stanzas read by Appalachian writers workshop authors cut to the core of the crisis many eastern Kentuckians have faced. “No heat, light, water, just flood mud and ruin,” read George Ella Lyon, a former Kentucky poet laureate. Crises which Melissa Hilton has...
Clay County revitalization project moving ahead as displaced residents are encouraged to accept affo
Clay County revitalization project moving ahead as displaced residents are encouraged to accept affordable housing
wymt.com
‘Mountain people are strong people’: EKY organization helps homeowner muck out houses
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard has helped dozens of homeowners muck out their houses. It is a two-part process for the HDA. The first is finding the resources it needs so people can start rebuilding, but that is not all. ”At the same time...
WKYT 27
University of Kentucky program offers free eye care in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky Global Opthalmology Program visited Hazard to offer free eye care to Eastern Kentuckians on Saturday. The visit is part of a regular stop for the program, but this time was more meaningful. Global Opthalomology Program director Ana Bastos says they knew the need for eye care might be even greater after the flood.
wymt.com
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home
CROMONA, Ky. (WYMT) Richard Combs has spent the past four weeks cleaning up his property in the Cromona Community of Letcher County. The former coal miner is 69 and struggling to complete the hefty task. “I can only do so much physically with my hands, I’m trying to salvage what...
wymt.com
Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery. Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.
Mudslides threaten family's private cemetery
One Letcher County family's private cemetery is slipping away right in front of them as mudslides threaten the hill where the tombstones sit.
wymt.com
Dog owner finds pet safe in unusual spot after flooding
FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Fisty local Kelly Smith lives right by his business, Smith’s scrap yard, and was home when the flood hit. His apartment is above a car wash, but his dogs were still on the ground when the flood waters rushed through. Once the water finally receded,...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Police Recover Stolen Semi Tires And Make Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says thanks to tips provided on their Facebook page, a man has been arrested in connection to a tire theft case. After investigators posted a picture of a pickup truck hauling 4 semi tires, information was developed on a possible suspect. Detective Taylor McDaniel arrested 39-year-old Casey Lee Reed off Bert Allen Road. Investigators recovered the four stolen semi tires and rims found in Reed’s possession. Reed was charged with receiving stolen property and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
wymt.com
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
q95fm.net
Perry County Man Faces Potential Life Sentence
A man out of Perry County is now facing a potential life sentence, following his indictment on drug and gun charges in federal court. 49-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini, of Viper, was indicted on four-counts of meth distribution, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and two-counts of felon in possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense. The combination of both drug and gun charges means Mobelini faces a possible sentence of life in prison- if convicted.
