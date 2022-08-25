ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson's grandfather in 'Bupkis'

By Fred Topel
 4 days ago

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that Joe Pesci has joined the cast of Bupkis . Pete Davidson created and stars on the streaming show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aowF_0hVLxtb800
Joe Pesci will star in "Bupkis." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The Oscar-winner will play Davidson's grandfather in the show inspired by Davidson's life. Pesci is 78 and Davidson 28. Edie Falco , 59, plays Davidson's mother.

Pesci's last regular TV series was 1985's Half Nelson . Pesci also starred in one episode of HBO's Tales from the Crypt .

Pesci also semi-retired after 1998's Lethal Weapon 4 . He came out of retirement for a supporting role for director Robert De Niro 's The Good Shepherd , a lead in Taylor Hackford 's Love Ranch and supporting role in Martin Scorsese 's The Irishman .

Davidson co-wrote the half-hour comedy with Dave Sirius, who also co-wrote Davidson's movie The King of Staten Island . Judah Miller is showrunner and Lorne Michaels executive produces.

Peacock has not announced a start of production or release date for Bupkis . Davidson ended his run on S aturday Night Live in the recent 47th season.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Hbo#Tales#Love Ranch#Irishman#Upi Com
