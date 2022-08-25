The 23-year-old rapper is making history as the first signed female artist to Yo Gotti’s CMG label. 23-year-old rapper GloRilla is making history as the first signed female artist to Yo Gotti’s label CMG, and she’s not slowing down yet. This rising artist is creating music that will cement her legacy in the rap game for years to come. Music industry hitters from rapper LL COOL J to femcees Shenseea and Latto have deemed GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” the ultimate song of the summer pushing them through the year, but how much do we really know about the viral sensation?

