Los Angeles, CA

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

GU Fact Sheet: 5 Things To Know About Rising Artist GloRilla

The 23-year-old rapper is making history as the first signed female artist to Yo Gotti’s CMG label. 23-year-old rapper GloRilla is making history as the first signed female artist to Yo Gotti’s label CMG, and she’s not slowing down yet. This rising artist is creating music that will cement her legacy in the rap game for years to come. Music industry hitters from rapper LL COOL J to femcees Shenseea and Latto have deemed GloRilla’s “F.N.F.” the ultimate song of the summer pushing them through the year, but how much do we really know about the viral sensation?
HIP HOP
Essence

Courtney Taylor On 'The Invitation' And Portraying An Authentically Black Woman In A Horror Film

In Sony pictures' new horror-thriller 'The Invitation,' Courtney Taylor's character is that voice of reason saying everything the audience wants to yell at the screen. As a horror fan herself, Courtney Taylor knows all too well the tropes that come with Black people in scary movie situations. But with her role in Sony Pictures’ new gothic horror thriller, The Invitation, she’s helping change that narrative.
MOVIES
Essence

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Nitty Welcome Their First Child: “We Are Over The Moon”

Congratulations to Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Nitty! The couple recently welcomed their first child, Nitty announced in an Instagram post. “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!” she wrote. “Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family.”
NFL
Essence

Nicki Minaj Receives The Coveted Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 MTV VMAs

The iconic entertainer performed classics such as “Chun Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” and “Super Bass,” as well as her current No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl.”. Shortly before 9:00pm, Nicki Minaj tore up the stage before receiving the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
NEWARK, NJ

