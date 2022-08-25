ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels OF Hits Home Run As Grandma Is Interviewed on TV

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoKwm_0hVLxlmY00

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for Ward’s family.

Taylor Ward ’s grandma experienced a special moment on Thursday while watching her grandson’s Angels play against the Rays.

Ward’s grandma was asked what it was like to watch her grandson get a hit on Wednesday. She couldn’t contain her excitement. Then, as Ward’s grandma was speaking about his previous hit, the outfielder hit a home run.

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for Ward’s family.

She cheered and clapped for her grandson as he rounded the bases and gave the Angels their first run of the day.

“Maybe we brought him a little luck,” his grandma said after he reached home plate.

This isn’t Ward’s first season in the MLB as he’s played with the Angels since 2018. However, it is the most prominent season he’s had as he’s appeared in the most games this season out of every year he’s played.

Through 100 games, Ward has 95 hits, 53 runs and 45 RBI. His Thursday home run was his 17th this season. His previous season-high home run count was eight.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Arte Moreno
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

92K+
Followers
38K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy