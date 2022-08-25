Southlake police warn about increase in 'pool cleaner thefts'

SOUTHLAKE (1080 KRLD)- You don't hear about this kind of problem too often, but Southlake police are out with a warning because there has been a rash - of pool cleaner thefts!

Police say there have been eight thefts just since May, and they're encouraging people to lock them up somewhere every night.

Police also suggest pool owners lock their gates, have outdoor cameras, and keep their backyards well-lit at night.

Another suggestion: inscribe it or hide an Airtag inside. The pool cleaners range from $700 to $2,000 dollars.

