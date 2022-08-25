Read full article on original website
Netflix is reportedly weighing plans to charge $7 to $9 per month for its ad-supported subscription, roughly half the cost of its most popular standard plan
Under this tier, Netflix aims to air four minutes of commercials per hour, before and during programs but not after, Bloomberg reported.
Best Labor Day sales 2022: live updates and early deals
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, so we're actively sharing the best deals from every corner of the web.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
CNET
Save Hundreds on LG's New OLED Evo C2 4K TV for Your Entertainment Space
It's no secret that OLED TVs offer unparalleled picture quality. They are thinner, lighter and more energy-efficient than traditional LCD TVs and provide an immersive viewing experience -- however, they can be prohibitively expensive. That's why if you're in the market for an OLED TV, you should be searching for a deal.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 28: $160 off Apple Watch Series 7, $1,500 off 85-inch Samsung QLED TV, $200 Anker 521 Power Station, more!
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Sunday's bestdeals include a selection of scratch-and-dent iPhones, $400 off a 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, $21 off a 2TB Teamgroup SSD, and much more.
TechCrunch
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
NASDAQ
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro again rumored to feature new 30W charger, most likely USB-C to Lightning connector
A week before the announcement of the iPhone 14 Pro, a rumor suggests this smartphone will feature a new 30W charger – doubling down on a previous report on a 30W GaN charger coming to Apple iPhones. This time, Twitter user DuanRui, which has a mixed tracking record on...
CNET
Vizio M-Series Quantum X Review: Bright HDR Picture Made Affordable
I've long considered Vizio's M-Series one of the best TV values thanks to its excellent picture for the money, and the new 2022 M-Series Quantum X is even better. This mid-priced set has the best image quality of any M-Series yet. It's bright with great contrast, a particular boon with high dynamic range video, and it also supports the best video signals PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can dish out.
CNET
Revamp Your Entertainment Space and Save up to $620 Off Select TVs at Best Buy
With summer winding down, fall sports are starting up and more of us will be spending more time inside, streaming live sports, movies, music and more, so it's a great time to take a look at your entertainment space. If it's time for you to upgrade to a new smart...
Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in September
The highly-anticipated Marilyn Monroe film "Blonde," starring Ana de Armas, will be available to stream next month, among other titles.
Phone Arena
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Apple is widely rumored to introduce a rugged smartwatch that it may call the Apple Watch Pro at the September 7 Far out event and a new rumor today says it may be a bigger design upgrade than we were expecting and there will be a lot of fanfare surrounding the announcement.
Apple Insider
iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023
According to the companies, over half a million square miles of US land -- plus surrounding ocean -- cannot receive cell signals at present. Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert propose utilising SpaceX's Starlink satellites to address the issue. "The important thing about this is that it means there are...
The Verge
Satellite-to-phone companies are thrilled about SpaceX and T-Mobile, actually
On Thursday, Elon Musk got on stage with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert to announce that SpaceX is working with the carrier to completely eliminate cellular dead zones. The companies claim that next-generation Starlink satellites, set to launch next year, will be able to communicate directly with phones, letting you text, make calls, and potentially stream video even when there are no cell towers nearby. What’s more, Musk promised all this is possible with phones that people are using today, without consumers having to buy any extra equipment.
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?
Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
T-Mobile Customers Get Apple TV+ On Us with Magenta MAX
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- The Un-carrier just made binge-watching even easier. Today in a video announcement, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert shared that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will include Apple TV+ in its most popular plan Magenta MAX. Apple TV+ is the home of premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso, and hit series such as 14x Emmy Award-nominated drama Severance, as well as Pachinko, For All Mankind, Loot and many more, plus sports, beginning with Friday Night Baseball. This is another incredible benefit just for being a Magenta MAX customer. And it starts August 31. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005509/en/ T‑Mobile Customers Get Apple TV+ On Us with Magenta MAX T-Mobile gives customers more without asking more from them. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and More in September 2022
You shall not pass through September without a lot of Lord of the Rings references. Amazon paid an obscene amount of money to be sure of that. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a new fantasy series set in an age long before the events of the original trilogy, kicks off its journey Sept. 1 on Prime Video. (More like "Wake me up when September starts," am I right?) But if you like your witches and wizards a little more '90s style, you'll want to hold tight until the end of the month, when Hocus Pocus 2 runs amok on Disney+. In between, we've got a new Star Wars series, the final seasons of Atlanta and The Good Fight, the return of a lot of broadcast shows (hello, Abbott Elementary!), and movies that are already angling for Oscar nominations. And they're all on this list. Fall TV season does not quit.
DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers
Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail.Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Daily Driver: New Owner Covers The Pros And Cons
Tesla Model 3 owner Glenn just splurged for a Model Y after the electric crossover finally made its way to New Zealand. Clearly, he liked the Model 3 or he wouldn't be investing in its larger and pricier sibling. Glenn talks about what sets the Model 3 and Model Y apart and highlights the many pros and cons of having a Model Y as a daily driver.
CARS・
Comments / 0