Cleveland, OH

Government
Cleveland.com

NFL Network announcers set for Black College Classic in Canton

CANTON, Ohio – The NFL Network has announced its broadcast team for the third Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic this Sunday. Steve Wyche will have the play-by-play call with analysts Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks and sideline reporter Cameron Wolfe. The game pits Central State University vs. Winston-Salem State University, a pair of HBCUs from Division II conferences - Southern Athletic Intercollegiate Conference and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, respectively.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

New designs for possible land bridge linking downtown to lakefront: Editorial Board Roundtable

An ambitious revamp of the Cleveland lakefront first floated last year by the Browns’ Jimmy and Dee Haslam may fly or fall based on finding a creative but affordable way to tie that reimagined lakefront to the rest of downtown. The proposals for how to do that offered earlier this year by the city of Cleveland -- that would disrupt East-West traffic, diverting Shoreway traffic through downtown and redoing exit ramps -- didn’t impress planners at the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, who asked to see more alternatives, and for the city to seek public input into its ideas.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley and Javon Wims released by Browns in 1st wave of 7 moves to 53; roster stands at 73

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns’ receiver room took a hit Monday as the Browns made the first wave of moves to get to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The roster stands at 73, meaning the Browns have 19 more moves to make -- including placing Deshaun Watson on the suspended list, where he’ll remain for the first 11 games of the season. If he meets the terms and conditions of his reinstatement, he can be activated on Nov. 28, the week leading up to his first game back against the Texans on Dec. 4.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County Parks offer fun activities in September

MEDINA, Ohio -- September marks the beginning of crisp fall weather and the opportunity to hike in the Medina County parks. But the parks district also offers indoor educational programs, many of them at the Oenslager Nature Center, 6100 Ridge Road in Wadsworth. Here are some suggestions; the first five...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Bay Village schools superintendent: ‘A levy is the only way’

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- When it comes to funding public schools, an operating levy “is the only way,” says new Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles. “Regardless of who the superintendent is, the State of Ohio structures the funding model in Ohio,” Prebles said. “It does not have an inflationary component. The model says you will ‘deficit-spend.’ (But) it is almost impossible to deficit-spend. The only way (to fund the schools) is for residents to vote.”
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Karima McCree-Wilson sounded exhausted as she addressed the board members on the video screen. More than two years had passed since she began filing police complaints against her father. His attacks went unchecked for eight months, she claimed, until he was finally arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina school board resumes redistricting talks

MEDINA, Ohio -- A restructuring of Medina City School District attendance areas is back on the table after a pause in discussions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Aaron Sable spoke to the school board and community about redistricting plans and facility needs at the Aug. 22 Board of Education meeting.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Lessons the Guardians learned from a tough weekend in Seattle: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians arrived in Seattle full of promise after sweeping a two-game set in San Diego, but departed after losing three of four in the Emerald City despite having a chance to win all four games. What did the club learn from it’s stay in Seattle, and can it help Terry Francona’s team down the stretch as it tries to protect a two-game lead in the AL Central Division?
CLEVELAND, OH
