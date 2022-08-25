Amount of sexual misconduct allegations within CPS last year reverted to where they were in '19-20

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Sexual misconduct allegations have returned to pre-pandemic levels in the Chicago Public School system.

CPS Title IX Director Camie Pratt told Chicago school board members Wednesday there was a 217% increase in the number of reports of sexual misconduct received last school year, compared to the year before, when classes were mostly held remotely. But, she said the number last year was a 14% increase from the year before the pandemic began.

“Since the return to in-person learning in school year ’22, the percentage of cases involving student-on-student misconduct increased from 71% to 75% in school year ’22, that was close to the 76% that we saw in school year ’20,” Pratt said.

In all, Pratt said there were nearly 3,000 misconduct reports filed from July 2021 through June of 2022. She also said 84% of CPS staffers and other adults who work or volunteer in CPS buildings have completed sexual abuse training.

