Said Grier of his push to 53: “I put it all out there, and that’s all you can do.”
Will Grier ruled the evening but Cooper Rush remains confident.
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lil Baby gave Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden $250,000 in cash for his birthday. Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the 2022 NBA Trading Deadline.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin says Steelers 'might' have already chosen starting QB: 'We'll disclose it to you at our leisure'
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have already made a decision on their starting quarterback. Whether it's Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, head coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to tell the public -- yet. "I might, but you're not going to have that today," Tomlin said when asked after Sunday's preseason finale...
It's going to take 53 guys to contend. And that process - of determining the "final'' 53-man roster (that isn't really "final'') is now underway.
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has inked another deal with another sports team, this time with the NFL’s Houston Texans. Earlier this month, the football team announced they signed a multi-year deal with Jackson’s Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation. According to the press release, the Texans will also offer their 50/50 Jackpot through G-Unity Foundation. The partnership will “empower children and youth in America’s cities to develop confidence, strength, and skills to win in life.”More from VIBE.com50 Cent Drops Bloody Teaser For 'Skill House'Dr. Dre Almost Died From His Brain AneurysmFormer NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault The collaboration will make...
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday
Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing
Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season
Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale
Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
CBS Sports
Tom Kennedy: Waived by Lions
Kennedy was waived by the Lions on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Like last year, Kennedy put together another strong preseason, but this time around he won't survive roster cuts. The Lions seem set to roll with Kalif Raymond at punt returner and Godwin Igwebuike at kick returner, leaving Kennedy without a spot on special teams in which he could have earned his keep. However, Kenndy's preseason production could earn him a look from another team, and the Lions at least gave him the courtesy of a head start to find a new home ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Hopeful for season opener
Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he's "hopeful" Toney (leg) will be available for Sept. 11's regular-season opener against the Titans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney continues to work his way back from a right leg injury that has plagued him throughout the preseason. The 2021 first-round...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale
Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Status still uncertain
Watson (knee) could be available for Week 1 against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The rookie second-round pick was activated off the PUP list earlier in August, but he never ended up playing in any preseason contests. As a result, it's unclear if Watson will be available when the Packers battle the Vikings on Sept. 11. Expect more information regarding the rookie's status to become clearer when the team releases its first official injury/practice reports. Watson still figures to sit below Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and maybe even Romeo Doubs on the depth chart to begin the year.
CBS Sports
Bears' Nicholas Morrow: Expected to lead defense
Morrow will call defensive plays as the Bears' starting middle linebacker, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Even though Roquan Smith gets the accolades as the team's top linebacker, it's Morrow who'll be responsible for handling all pre-snap communication between the coaches and his teammates. Morrow last saw regular-season action in 2020 when he posted career highs with 78 tackles and three sacks. It's reasonable for IDP managers to expect similar production with his new team.
CBS Sports
JaQuan Hardy: Waived by Broncos
Hardy was waived by the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hardy was let go Monday after signing with the team Aug. 10. The running back appeared in three games with the Cowboys last season, compiling 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. Hardy will likely have to settle for a practice squad spot on whatever team he joins next.
