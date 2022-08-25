ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Terrell Owens
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Titans#Nba#American Football#The Fan Controlled League#The Cincinnati Bengals
Vibe

50 Cent Inks Partnership With Houston Texans

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has inked another deal with another sports team, this time with the NFL’s Houston Texans. Earlier this month, the football team announced they signed a multi-year deal with Jackson’s Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation. According to the press release, the Texans will also offer their 50/50 Jackpot through G-Unity Foundation. The partnership will “empower children and youth in America’s cities to develop confidence, strength, and skills to win in life.”More from VIBE.com50 Cent Drops Bloody Teaser For 'Skill House'Dr. Dre Almost Died From His Brain AneurysmFormer NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault The collaboration will make...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday

Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing

Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season

Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale

Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Kennedy: Waived by Lions

Kennedy was waived by the Lions on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Like last year, Kennedy put together another strong preseason, but this time around he won't survive roster cuts. The Lions seem set to roll with Kalif Raymond at punt returner and Godwin Igwebuike at kick returner, leaving Kennedy without a spot on special teams in which he could have earned his keep. However, Kenndy's preseason production could earn him a look from another team, and the Lions at least gave him the courtesy of a head start to find a new home ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Hopeful for season opener

Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he's "hopeful" Toney (leg) will be available for Sept. 11's regular-season opener against the Titans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney continues to work his way back from a right leg injury that has plagued him throughout the preseason. The 2021 first-round...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale

Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Status still uncertain

Watson (knee) could be available for Week 1 against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The rookie second-round pick was activated off the PUP list earlier in August, but he never ended up playing in any preseason contests. As a result, it's unclear if Watson will be available when the Packers battle the Vikings on Sept. 11. Expect more information regarding the rookie's status to become clearer when the team releases its first official injury/practice reports. Watson still figures to sit below Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and maybe even Romeo Doubs on the depth chart to begin the year.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Bears' Nicholas Morrow: Expected to lead defense

Morrow will call defensive plays as the Bears' starting middle linebacker, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Even though Roquan Smith gets the accolades as the team's top linebacker, it's Morrow who'll be responsible for handling all pre-snap communication between the coaches and his teammates. Morrow last saw regular-season action in 2020 when he posted career highs with 78 tackles and three sacks. It's reasonable for IDP managers to expect similar production with his new team.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

JaQuan Hardy: Waived by Broncos

Hardy was waived by the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hardy was let go Monday after signing with the team Aug. 10. The running back appeared in three games with the Cowboys last season, compiling 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. Hardy will likely have to settle for a practice squad spot on whatever team he joins next.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy