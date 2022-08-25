ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Inmate walks away from Winnebago Correctional Center

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police believe an inmate who walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center Monday afternoon is traveling with a woman in a Ford Explorer SUV. Michael Blake, 43, left the minimum-security state prison in Oshkosh sometime between 12:15 P.M. and 2:15 P.M. Blake is a white...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac officers take shooting suspect into custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers chased down a shooting suspect on foot after seeing a person in the Family Dollar parking lot on 528 W. Johnson Street shooting at two vehicles around 8:10 P.M. Saturday. Fond du Lac police ran towards the suspect, who fled the...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Boy Scouts receive Heroes Award for aiding after Amtrak crash

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Boy Scouts who helped in the rescue effort after the Amtrak train derailment this past June in Missouri were honored Monday. As the American Red Cross honors local heroes, the scouts took the top honor in the youth category after a rescue that caught the entire country’s attention.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Safety and security concerns

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This week more students are rushing back to class for their first day of school. While there’s a lot to think about, school safety and security are on the top of the list. It’s a sad reality that active-shooter situations are no longer a “what...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Memorial ceremony honors three Oshkosh servicemen killed in the line of duty

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members gathered to honor and remember three Oshkosh servicemen, who were killed in the line of duty. A monument at the South Park Veterans Memorial Complex in Oshkosh was unveiled Saturday, and dedicated to two soldiers and one marine, all there in their twenties when they lost their lives defending our country during the Gulf War and the War on Terrorism.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Gableman’s lawsuit against Green Bay’s mayor dismissed

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waukesha County judge dismissed a lawsuit against Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich brought by former state election investigator Michael Gableman. As we’ve reported, Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election. Last week, Vos also withdrew subpoenas that Gableman submitted to mayors and other officials across the state as part of his investigation.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Oshkosh Defense gets patents for electric JLTV

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Corporation continues to set the pace in electric vehicle manufacturing. Last week, Oshkosh Defense was awarded 5 more patents for components in the e-Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, an electric version of the JLTV that helped the company’s fortunes soar over a decade ago. Oshkosh...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for sending the kids off to college

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are heading to college for the first time and it’s a big transition. Dr. Corey King is the UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs. He recommends parents take a step back as their children start the higher education journey. “They’re...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Memorial

Showers and storm can be expected at times today and through tomorrow morning before sunny conditions return by the middle of the week. Several disturbances will move through this weekend keeping rain chances in the forecast. Ashwaubenon hosts international sled hockey challenge. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Team USA women’s sled ice hockey squad pushes sport forward

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin played host to the first sanctioned Women’s sled ice hockey World Challenge this weekend. A step in towards the ultimate goal of taking the sport to the Paralympics. That’s one goal for Team USA assistant captain Sarah Bettancourt, who discovered the game...
GREEN BAY, WI

