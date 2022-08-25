Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WBAY Green Bay
DA: Social media rumors prompted request for special prosecutor in boat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Social media rumors prompted the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office to request a special prosecutor in the case of an Oshkosh business owner involved in a boat crash, according to a memo obtained by Action 2 News. Jason Lindemann was arrested in the case...
WBAY Green Bay
Inmate walks away from Winnebago Correctional Center
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police believe an inmate who walked away from the Winnebago Correctional Center Monday afternoon is traveling with a woman in a Ford Explorer SUV. Michael Blake, 43, left the minimum-security state prison in Oshkosh sometime between 12:15 P.M. and 2:15 P.M. Blake is a white...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac officers take shooting suspect into custody
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers chased down a shooting suspect on foot after seeing a person in the Family Dollar parking lot on 528 W. Johnson Street shooting at two vehicles around 8:10 P.M. Saturday. Fond du Lac police ran towards the suspect, who fled the...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Boy Scouts receive Heroes Award for aiding after Amtrak crash
HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Boy Scouts who helped in the rescue effort after the Amtrak train derailment this past June in Missouri were honored Monday. As the American Red Cross honors local heroes, the scouts took the top honor in the youth category after a rescue that caught the entire country’s attention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Girl trapped under hay bale to be released from hospital Tuesday, mother says
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 9-year-old girl who was trapped under a 1,000-pound hay bale on a farm last week is going home Tuesday, her mother, Tara Grahl, announced on Facebook Monday. We reported last week that Savannah Grahl was trapped under the bale that fell off...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Safety and security concerns
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This week more students are rushing back to class for their first day of school. While there’s a lot to think about, school safety and security are on the top of the list. It’s a sad reality that active-shooter situations are no longer a “what...
WBAY Green Bay
Memorial ceremony honors three Oshkosh servicemen killed in the line of duty
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members gathered to honor and remember three Oshkosh servicemen, who were killed in the line of duty. A monument at the South Park Veterans Memorial Complex in Oshkosh was unveiled Saturday, and dedicated to two soldiers and one marine, all there in their twenties when they lost their lives defending our country during the Gulf War and the War on Terrorism.
WBAY Green Bay
Gableman’s lawsuit against Green Bay’s mayor dismissed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waukesha County judge dismissed a lawsuit against Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich brought by former state election investigator Michael Gableman. As we’ve reported, Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election. Last week, Vos also withdrew subpoenas that Gableman submitted to mayors and other officials across the state as part of his investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Oshkosh Defense gets patents for electric JLTV
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Corporation continues to set the pace in electric vehicle manufacturing. Last week, Oshkosh Defense was awarded 5 more patents for components in the e-Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, an electric version of the JLTV that helped the company’s fortunes soar over a decade ago. Oshkosh...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for sending the kids off to college
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are heading to college for the first time and it’s a big transition. Dr. Corey King is the UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs. He recommends parents take a step back as their children start the higher education journey. “They’re...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Memorial
Showers and storm can be expected at times today and through tomorrow morning before sunny conditions return by the middle of the week. Several disturbances will move through this weekend keeping rain chances in the forecast. Ashwaubenon hosts international sled hockey challenge. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT.
WBAY Green Bay
Team USA women’s sled ice hockey squad pushes sport forward
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin played host to the first sanctioned Women’s sled ice hockey World Challenge this weekend. A step in towards the ultimate goal of taking the sport to the Paralympics. That’s one goal for Team USA assistant captain Sarah Bettancourt, who discovered the game...
Comments / 0