GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members gathered to honor and remember three Oshkosh servicemen, who were killed in the line of duty. A monument at the South Park Veterans Memorial Complex in Oshkosh was unveiled Saturday, and dedicated to two soldiers and one marine, all there in their twenties when they lost their lives defending our country during the Gulf War and the War on Terrorism.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO