WOWT
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the crimes in January 2022. The man, who may also go by...
WOWT
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking the public to help identify two burglary suspects. According to Omaha Police, two people burglarized the Frontier Justice shooting range near West Center Road and 82nd Ave on Aug. 7. Footage from the scene shows two suspects smashing cases and stealing several guns.
News Channel Nebraska
Police investigate bullet hole found in Lincoln residence
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln resident reportedly found an unknown bullet hole in the ceiling of their room. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the 300 block of W Charleston on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Officers said they saw damage to the ceiling and related damage to...
WOWT
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
News Channel Nebraska
Items reported stolen from Lincoln Verizon store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary where over $8,000 of merchandise was allegedly taken. LPD said police were sent to Verizon, 3000 Pine Lake Road, for a reported burglary around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said the employees that arrived for work reportedly found the...
iheart.com
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Lincoln Verizon store
(Lincoln, NE) -- Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise is stolen from a Lincoln Verizon Wireless store. Lincoln Police say just after 9:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the store near 30th and Pine Lake Road for a reported burglary. Police say employees arriving for work found that one of the ground level windows had been shattered, multiple display cases were gone through and a number of electronic devices were taken. Investigators say the total damage is estimated at $650, while lost merchandise is listed at $8,110.
WOWT
1 injured in Monday morning Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded around 5:22 a.m. Monday after a shooting victim arrived at Nebraska Medical Center. Police say the shooting happened near 24th and Castelar Street. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information...
WOWT
More than $8,000 in merchandise stolen from Verizon store in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe more than $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in south Lincoln. On Sunday, around 9 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to Verizon, off 30th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of a burglary. LPD...
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
thebestmix1055.com
Motorcycle fatality occurs on Clarmar
Early Sunday morning, 08/28/2022, Fremont Police received a call in regards to a motorcycle in the ditch, just west of Clarmar Avenue at 10th street. The call came in around 4:15 Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they located an individual in the ditch and initiated CPR. The male party, 18-year-old Emmitt Harmel of Fremont, was transported to Methodist Fremont Health where he later passed away.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports thirteen arrests between August 19 and August 28. Richard James Hoeppner, 33, of Glenwood, was arrested August 19th for Child Endangerment. Bond was set at $5,000. Jeffery Christopher Potter, 43, of Elliott, was arrested August 19th for Driving While Revoked. Bond...
WOWT
Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River
WOWT
Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West
A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday.
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln child found
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that he’s been located.
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth murder suspect had been released from probation
PLATTSMOUTH - An 18-year-old Cass County murder suspect has recently been satisfactorily released from probation, despite the state’s claims of violations. Jabari Parsons of rural Plattsmouth is suspected of the stabbing death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell on Thursday, Aug. 25. He had been sentenced to a probation term on...
iheart.com
Omaha men sentenced to federal prison for selling Methamphetamine
(Omaha, NE) -- Two Omaha men are going to prison for selling methamphetamine to an undercover cop. 23-year-old Jesse Neri will spend more than 17 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports Neri was convicted of working with his 30 year old brother, and were in possession of more than six pounds of meth.
WOWT
Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
WOWT
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
Comments / 1