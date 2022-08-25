ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Gardens tenants protest conditions of apartments

By Phillip Bishop
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTolB_0hVLvovf00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of dissatisfied tenants gathered on School Street in Springfield Thursday protesting conditions at the Springfield Gardens Apartments.

“We deserve dignity, we deserve safe, we deserve housing, we deserve respect!”

Springfield Gardens Tenants

Tenants were seen around noon chanting and holding pictures of their apartments, displaying damage they say management has been slow to fix. They told 22News it’s not fair, and it’s not safe.

Saving for first home: Young adults struggling to enter housing market

“It’s gross, it’s not fair. Walls are crumbling. If you look at some of our posters, these are real pictures of our units. This is real for us. And this is what we deal with every day. And they don’t seem to respect that and they don’t care,” said Anna Smith, a tenant of Springfield Gardens.

22News has been following these complaints at Springfield Gardens Properties for some time, various properties currently have open cases in Housing Court with Springfield Code Enforcement. We’ve reached out multiple times to the real estate firm that owns the buildings, Schweb Partners, but we haven’t heard anything back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Comments / 3

Wlisa
4d ago

the city should have enforced these violations a long time ago. if it were you or I we would be fined daily. and mayor Sarno complaining about out of state landlords. well guess they are above us petty ones in Springfield. why isn't this building condemned? mold, water leaking from the ceilings, etc.

Reply
2
 

