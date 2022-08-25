Springfield Gardens tenants protest conditions of apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of dissatisfied tenants gathered on School Street in Springfield Thursday protesting conditions at the Springfield Gardens Apartments.

“We deserve dignity, we deserve safe, we deserve housing, we deserve respect!” Springfield Gardens Tenants

Tenants were seen around noon chanting and holding pictures of their apartments, displaying damage they say management has been slow to fix. They told 22News it’s not fair, and it’s not safe.

“It’s gross, it’s not fair. Walls are crumbling. If you look at some of our posters, these are real pictures of our units. This is real for us. And this is what we deal with every day. And they don’t seem to respect that and they don’t care,” said Anna Smith, a tenant of Springfield Gardens.

22News has been following these complaints at Springfield Gardens Properties for some time, various properties currently have open cases in Housing Court with Springfield Code Enforcement. We’ve reached out multiple times to the real estate firm that owns the buildings, Schweb Partners, but we haven’t heard anything back.

