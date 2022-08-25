Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Cliff crumbles beneath man and sends him plunging 100 feet over California beach
A cliff crumbled under a California man’s feet — but his screams for help saved him. The man was walking at dawn in Moss Beach on Friday, Aug. 26, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Santa Cruz Unit said. The cliff fell apart beneath him, and he plunged 100 feet.
Wichita Eagle
Kobach is back on the November ballot. Does that give Kansas Democrats an opportunity?
Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach – the Trumpy, hard-right Republican once held in contempt of court – is back on the November general election ballot for the first time in four years. Democrats sense a rare opportunity. After losing the general election race for governor in...
