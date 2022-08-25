ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies

The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
BREMERTON, WA
Crosscut

New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson

More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Art Oberto dies at age 95

Seattle's Meat King, Art Oberto, died Friday just days after his 95th birthday. He is credited with building his family business into one of Seattle's most recognizable brands.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

South Seattle Kung Fu studio on brink of closure

SEATTLE — A beloved Kung Fu studio in south Seattle is on the brink of closure, after more than two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeffrey Chon is in the fight of his life, for the survival of his small business, "JunHong's Kung Fu Club" in south Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver

Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Hot week ahead!

Seattle - Temperatures began to increase today, as they peaked in the upper 70s. We're talking about a 7 degree warm up from yesterday! This pattern continues and as summer sticks around a little while longer. High temperatures will rise into the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon as we continue with...
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Invasive Grasshopper Spotted In Western Washington

EVERETT, Wash. – We’ve dealt with giant hornets, massive moths, and now: a large grasshopper with striped eyes. The state Department of Agriculture is asking residents near Everett to be on the lookout for invasive Egyptian grasshoppers. One was spotted in Everett, and department entomologist Sven Spichiger tells...

