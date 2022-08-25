Read full article on original website
Andersonville NHS National POW/MIA Recognition Day: September 16-17
National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Recognition Day is Friday, September 16. In honor of those who were imprisoned in war or missing in action, the National Park Service will present special programs on September 16 and September 17. The public is invited to attend a free program featuring...
Governor Brian Kemp visits Eastman
EASTMAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach State's governor made a trip to Eastman's Stuckey's Pavilion to meet and chat with the locals on Friday. Kemp and his family are on the road, campaigning and meeting with Georgia residents as he prepares to run for another term and he wants potential voters to know that, whether or not they agree with his policies, "You cannot say I didn't do what I told you I would do."
Dunkin' to treat educators with a free cup of coffee on September 1
As teachers return to classrooms, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for students. On September 1 Dunkin’ locations across Georgia will treat teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. “Teachers play an...
HHS invests $1 Million reduce disparities in maternal health in Georgia
Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced an investment of $1 million to improve maternal health and implement the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis in Georgia. Funding aims to help reduce disparities in maternal outcomes...
Man wanted by Vienna police in connection to August 23 aggravated assault
The Vienna Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted individual. VPD says Jontavious Stewart is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Spruce Lane in Vienna on August 23. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect please contact your...
Appling County murder suspect arrested in Warwick
The GBI has arrested a man in connection an Appling County death investigation. According to the GBI, 38-year-old Reginald Stokes, of Baxley, was arrested and charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
Moultrie officer injured after shooting involving wanted suspect
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called into assist after an officer was wounded during a call in Moultrie late Saturday/early Sunday. Moultrie police say that officers responded to the Cocomo Inn & Suites, located in 1700 block of 1st Avenue Southeast, sto serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie. Police say that the suspect had multiple felony warrants.
Investigation underway after Sunday shooting
An investigation is underway after a Sunday shooting. On August 28, an Albany police officer was dispatched to Phoebe Main Hospital. At the scene, the officer spoke with the victim and a relative. According to a police report from APD, the relative told police that his cousin was shot while...
Sumter County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying entering auto suspect
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office would like the public's help in identifying the individual in the video below. If you recognize this individual please contact Sgt. Chad Ciani directly at (229) 815-6721. Your tips will remain anonymous.
