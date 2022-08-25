ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

wfxl.com

Andersonville NHS National POW/MIA Recognition Day: September 16-17

National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Recognition Day is Friday, September 16. In honor of those who were imprisoned in war or missing in action, the National Park Service will present special programs on September 16 and September 17. The public is invited to attend a free program featuring...
ANDERSONVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Governor Brian Kemp visits Eastman

EASTMAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach State's governor made a trip to Eastman's Stuckey's Pavilion to meet and chat with the locals on Friday. Kemp and his family are on the road, campaigning and meeting with Georgia residents as he prepares to run for another term and he wants potential voters to know that, whether or not they agree with his policies, "You cannot say I didn't do what I told you I would do."
EASTMAN, GA
wfxl.com

HHS invests $1 Million reduce disparities in maternal health in Georgia

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced an investment of $1 million to improve maternal health and implement the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis in Georgia. Funding aims to help reduce disparities in maternal outcomes...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Man wanted by Vienna police in connection to August 23 aggravated assault

The Vienna Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a wanted individual. VPD says Jontavious Stewart is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Spruce Lane in Vienna on August 23. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect please contact your...
VIENNA, GA
wfxl.com

Appling County murder suspect arrested in Warwick

The GBI has arrested a man in connection an Appling County death investigation. According to the GBI, 38-year-old Reginald Stokes, of Baxley, was arrested and charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Moultrie officer injured after shooting involving wanted suspect

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called into assist after an officer was wounded during a call in Moultrie late Saturday/early Sunday. Moultrie police say that officers responded to the Cocomo Inn & Suites, located in 1700 block of 1st Avenue Southeast, sto serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie. Police say that the suspect had multiple felony warrants.
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

Investigation underway after Sunday shooting

An investigation is underway after a Sunday shooting. On August 28, an Albany police officer was dispatched to Phoebe Main Hospital. At the scene, the officer spoke with the victim and a relative. According to a police report from APD, the relative told police that his cousin was shot while...
ALBANY, GA
