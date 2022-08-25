2 charged with operating North Memphis chop shop, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men face a number of charges after police said they ran from officers when MPD discovered them with three stolen cars at a chop shop in a North Memphis neighborhood.

Wednesday evening, officers were called to the 1100 block of Evergreen Street for a possible stolen vehicle.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), when they arrived, the officers saw two men taking parts off two cars.

When the men saw the police, they ran to a silver Dodge Challenger. They quickly realized the car was blocked in and couldn’t be used to get away, so they tried to run from the police.

According to MPD, the officers called for additional units and found both men.

When officers checked the two cars the men were working on, they discovered both cars were stolen. The Challenger was also stolen, police said.

Terrance Norfork, 27, was charged with two counts Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000, Violation of Chop Shop Law, Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile, and Evading Arrest. Police said Norfork also had warrants for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000, and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000. He also had a second warrant for Violation of Chop Shop Law.

Octavous Hawkins, 24, was charged with two counts Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000, Violation of Chop Shop Law, Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile, and Evading Arrest.

