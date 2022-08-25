Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
wvlt.tv
Car breaks down in Morristown, woman disappears
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators are searching for a woman who was last seen on Sunday after her car broke down Saturday. Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47, told a friend that her car had broken down in south Morristown on Saturday, police said. However, when the friend arrived to help, Ivy was gone.
wvlt.tv
Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers are searching for a woman who has been missing since June 30. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway. Police said Patterson called her...
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
wvlt.tv
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days
After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff's Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake.
wvlt.tv
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep one of its K-9s in their thoughts and prayers after he was injured Saturday. K-9 NATAN suffered an injury and will be on strict bed rest for the next two weeks while he recovers, according to a KCSO spokesperson. Deputy Eldridge is his handler.
wvlt.tv
Deputy first on scene of gruesome case responds to discovery decades later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New technology is helping identify a missing Knoxville woman, Brenda Clark, after police found her remains more than two decades ago. The year was 1996 when a shocking discovery shook a rural community in Powder Springs. Two hunters found Clark’s body stuffed in a box along Dale Road, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
wvlt.tv
1 injured in plane crash near Campbell County Airport, police say
People can send a get-well wish to the K-9 on social media or by mail. Deputy first on scene of gruesome case responds to discovery decades later. Officials still need to know who killed Brenda Clark and why she was 40 miles away from home. NIL Jerseys on the way.
1 Killed In Fatal Plane Crash At Tennessee Airport
Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton confirmed one person died as a result of the crash.
wvlt.tv
One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
VA shares more details regarding surgery delays
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After equipment issues caused sterilization capacity to drop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC), medical staff say the facility is running at 70% capacity as of Monday. Dean B. Borsos, director of the facility, told News Channel 11 that only elective procedures are affected by the reduced […]
wvlt.tv
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday for bringing an assault rifle onto Christian Academy of Knoxville’s campus, an incident report obtained by WVLT News stated. According to the report, law enforcement got a tip saying Aidan Eldridge “wasn’t in his right mind” and was “enroute [SIC]...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Fire Department paramedics help deliver baby
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pair of Knoxville Fire Department paramedics helped deliver a baby Friday morning. Paramedics Josh Lewellen and Daniel Rice responded to the Lonsdale community at around 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 26. Once there, they assisted in delivering a baby. According to KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks,...
JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
GPD: Body found in wooded area behind Greenville motel
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville officers found a body in a wooded area on Tuesday, August 23 behind a motel located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Hwy, according to the Greenville Police Department. GPD responded to a report called in by a concerned citizen of a possible dead body behind...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
Deadly virus found in kittens at a Morristown shelter
Several kittens at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia.
wvlt.tv
Tazewell police looking for missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Tazewell Police Department are on the lookout for a missing man, according to Chief Jeremy Myers. Ralph Lee Clark, 52, was reported missing by his father on April 29, Clark said. Clark reportedly left his home after an argument and was known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) on April 22.
wvlt.tv
Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume door-to-door ministry in Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee starting on Thursday. The practice was stopped more than two years ago due to the pandemic, during which time Jehovah’s Witnesses ministered solely through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.
