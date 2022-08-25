Read full article on original website
Related
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw
The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It’s Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair
Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
AEW Talent Informed Management That WWE Reached Out To Them About Returning To The Company
WWE is heating up their talent acquisition, and reaching out to plenty of talent across the world. One situation may have come as a surprise, however. A source close to AEW tells Fightful Select that a notable AEW talent -- who is known to be under contract -- has reported to AEW management that WWE had reached out to them about coming to WWE. We're told the talent made it clear they are happy with AEW, and felt like higher ups deserved to know. The performer had also stated to the higher ups that they didn't have a desire to leave All Elite Wrestling. We've since learned that the talent told Tony Khan directly.
Gisele Shaw Wants To Team Up With Mia Yim And Challenge For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles
Gisele Shaw has her sights set on the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. Throughout her time withh IMPACT, Shaw has joined forces with a few partners, but she hasn't found a long-term teammate. Meanwhile, best friends Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, collectively known as VXT, recently captured the gold at IMPACT Emergence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus, Kamille vs. Max The Impaler, More
NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results. Doug Williams and Rhett Titus went to a time limit draw in a Submission Match. Queen Bee Match Part 1: Madi, Missa Kate, & Natalia Markova defeated Jennacide, KiLynn King, & Taya Valkyrie. Queen Bee Match Part 2: Natalya Markova defeated Missa Kate...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Manchester, NH (8/28): Riddle Battles Seth Rollins
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 28 from from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Manchester, NH (8/28) WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) defeated The Street Profits. Ciampa...
"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard And "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker Re-Sign With All Elite Wrestling; Details
Great news for an All Elite Wrestling tag team that has made a big splash. Fightful Select has learned that the team of 2point0 have signed AEW contract extensions. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, formerly Chase Parker and Matt Lee, joined AEW on August 4, 2021 before being announced as signing full-time deals on August 19 of that year. Since then, they've been involved in several major stories and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Changes To Dark Matches, Other Backstage Notes, Producers From WWE Raw & SD August 15-19
Fightful has learned the following notes and producers from Raw & SD!. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop: Shawn Daivari. - Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. Miz & Ciampa: Adam Pearce. - Drew McIntyre promo: Michael Hayes. - Riddle Interview/Seth Rollins segment: Jason Jordan. -...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deonna Purrazzo Set For IMPACT Negotiations, Chelsea Green Currently A Free Agent
IMPACT Wrestling has a bunch of current champions that aren't under contract, and another talent whose contract status is in a bit of a unique situation. As Fightful had mentioned last month, The Good Brothers committed to work with IMPACT through at least late August, but they're far from the only champions in the company that have interesting contract status. We've confirmed that IMPACT Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green is still a free agent, and hasn't signed a contract with IMPACT. Green continues to work for NWA, GCW, and several indie companies while appearing on weekly IMPACT Wrestling TV.
Finn Balor: I Pitched Going To NXT UK In 2021, But They Needed To Renegotiate My Contract
Finn Balor finished up his second run with NXT in May when he lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross. Balor returned to the main roster in July, joining WWE SmackDown and starting a feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Balor...
More News Behind The CM Punk-Hangman Page AEW Issues
CM Punk challenged Hangman Page to a rematch on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, but according to Wrestling Observer, it wasn't planned. We were able to confirm this. Punk defeated Hangman Page at AEW Double or Nothing earlier this year before being forced away from the ring for several months. Before that, however, there was word that Punk and Hangman Page didn't see eye to eye on some promo material that emerged on an episode of Dynamite that built their match. Fightful has been told that it was to the point that CM Punk met with AEW higher ups about the context of Hangman Page's promo. Voices of Wrestling had noted that they'd heard that Punk had told others after the meeting in May, that he wouldn't lose to Hangman Page.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/29): Hikaru Shida, Dante Martin, More In Action
The August 29 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (8/29) Dante Martin def. Wes Barkley. Frankie Kazarian def. Andrea Guercio. REGINA Di Wave Championship:...
More Details Behind Kenny Omega's AEW Return
It's was the worst kept secret in wrestling, but Kenny Omega returned on AEW Dynamite on August 17. Fightful Select had reported last month that Omega was heading back to All Elite Wrestling after being sidelined since November via injury. When Fightful spoke with Adam Cole this year, he said it was unbelievable that Omega was able to work at a high level with all the injuries he'd sustained. We'd later learn these involved a shoulder injury that was rehabbed, a sports hernia, vertigo brought on by an Okada dropkick, and a leg/knee injury that also had to be taken care of. Omega had told us that there was so much to take care of he couldn't put off surgery any longer.
Christopher Daniels Says 'Everything Is Going Fine' In AEW
Christopher Daniels weighs in on the backstage environment in AEW. AEW reportedly held a backstage talent meeting on Wednesday, August 24 to discuss multiple topics including working as a team, the lines of communication, and who the talent can talk to. The talent meeting was held in light of recent reports regarding CM Punk calling out Hangman Page in an unplanned part of his promo on Dynamite. Before and after the talent meeting, new reports came out regarding Thunder Rosa's heat with Britt Baker and an altercation between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On 8/29 WWE Raw, Gets Made Fun Of For Being Divorced
After being without his first name for nearly two years, Riddle officially reverted back to the Matt Riddle name on the August 29, 2022 edition of WWE Raw. The name change was quietly introduced during Riddle's promo segment with Seth Rollins. At the same time, WWE's Twitter account referred to Riddle as Matt Riddle in a recap of the segment.
Theory Discusses Failed MITB Cash In, Blames The SummerSlam Entrance Ramp For Being Two Miles Long
Theory has an excuse about his failed Money In The Bank cash-in. During the build up to this year's WWE SummerSlam show, Theory claimed on multiple occasions that he had plans to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns at the biggest party of the summer. When Nissan Stadium turned off their lights at the end of the event, the chance of a successful Theory cash in came and went.
Kurt Angle Drinks Milk, Lumis Stalks Miz, Owens Reignites His Feud With Jey Uso | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 29, 2022:. - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned to Raw, and he was promptly confronted by the Alpha Academy. Chad Gable offered him a spot, and Angle turned it down. When Gable and Otis threatened Angle, the Street Profits made the save, setting the stage for a match between the two teams. An Alpha Academy win would have forced Angle to join them, but the Street Profis emerged victorious. After the mach, Angle drank milk with the winning duo.
Shayna Baszler On WWE Regime Change: You're Seeing Girls Get More Time To Tell Stories And Do Matches
Shayna Baszler has become one of the top talents on WWE SmackDown since Triple H took over as head of creative at the end of July. She won a WWE SmackDown Women's Title #1 Contendership Gauntlet on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown and is now set to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Drew McIntyre: Karrion Kross' Hourglass Confuses Me, It Doesn't Go 'Tick-Tock'
Drew McIntyre has an issue with Karrion Kross, and it goes beyond the way the SmackDown newcomer blindsided him. Kross returned to WWE on the August 5 episode of SmackDown, and he made his mark by attacking McIntyre from behind. He has had his sights set on "The Scottish Warrior" ever since.
Preliminary Viewership For 8/26 WWE SmackDown Remains Above Two Million Viewers
The preliminary ratings are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that the August 26 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 2.392 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours reportedly pulled 2.392 million viewers. It should be noted that SmackDown was pre-empted in many markets including Charlotte, Portland, New Orleans, and Las Vegas due to pre-season football.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0